News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: $9.3B Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.34% US 500: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fhStZMLxPA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • The price of gold pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1917) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/dsTzdgNoGs https://t.co/YawdeHxQxv
  • Value is struggling today (sarcasm). After its impressive 22% bullish gap to open the trading week, $AMC is trading back into lunch https://t.co/T09QIa5g2d
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 84.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fPODEzQJe1
  • It's as if that false bullish break from the Dollar this past Friday never even existed. We are still in a scenario will be forced to pick a direction soon - a 'break of necessity' scenario. $DXY https://t.co/5WY5V0Zy2o
  • Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/01/dow-sp500-nasdaq-pare-gains-on-soft-ism-manufacturing-pmi.html $DJI $SPX $NDX
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.99% Silver: 0.03% Gold: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aYFakqXRsv
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW, S&P 500, NASDAQ PEEL BACK ON DISAPPOINTING ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq jump higher at the opening bell on Wall Street
  • Stocks give back early gains following lukewarm ISM manufacturing PMI data
  • The Dow Jones could maintain altitude if FOMC taper hawks are kept at bay

Stocks gapped higher to kick off the first day of trading in June. The Dow Jones popped 0.8% at the New York opening bell, leading both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Major stock indices are starting to peel back and close their gaps to the upside, however, as investors digest the latest round of ISM manufacturing PMI data just released. The ISM PMI report was somewhat disappointing when diving into the details.

DJIA – DOW JONES PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (25 MAY TO 01 JUNE 2021)

Dow, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Headline manufacturing PMI crossed the wires at 61.2, which topped the market forecast of 61.0 and was higher than the prior reading of 60.7. The employment subcomponent was quite weak at 50.9, however. That compares to the consensus forecast of 54.6 and prior reading of 55.1. This could potentially tee up a soft NFP report scheduled for release this Friday, 04 June at 12:30 GMT. The prices paid component of the manufacturing PMI report remains another point of concern for investors.

Though the prices paid component declined slightly from 89.6 in April to 88.80 in May, inflationary pressures across the manufacturing sector continue to persist and could complicate the transitory inflation narrative being spun by the Federal Reserve. Nevertheless, the month-over-month decline is likely a welcomed development. This, combined with lack of strong improvement in employment, could arguably keep FOMC taper hawks at bay. In turn, stocks have potential to stay broadly afloat.

The Dow Jones might look to defend last week’s high near the 34,600-price level as prior resistance-turned-support. Although, if risk trends deteriorate, perhaps corresponding with a notable spike higher in Treasury yields and the S&P 500-derived VIX Index, investors could steer the Dow Jones lower to test its 20-day simple moving average.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
2021-06-01 11:05:00
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
2021-06-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100