News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-31 17:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus
2021-06-01 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Key Chart Resistance with OPEC+ Meeting in Focus
2021-05-31 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-31 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-31 17:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-31 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Real yield has historically exhibited a negative relationship with gold prices, because it serves as a good proxy of the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal. Their recent trends can be visualized on the chart below. https://t.co/ZhRBIMnEE5
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/t7YAPYvdsq
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/q4xdnmSChi
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6ubSo4oUqb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 79.76%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sHiVbMpp0v
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (APR) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -10% Previous: 18.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (APR) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -10% Previous: 17.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/01/Nasdaq-100-Futures-Lead-Nikkei-225-ASX-200-Lower-RBA-Rate-Decision-in-Focus.html https://t.co/T081VdCB4O
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (APR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -10% Previous: 17.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/CoPcRyI1Cm
Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The Nasdaq 100 future dropped 0.05% during the early APAC trade, erasing some of Friday’s gains
  • Asia-Pacific equities look set for a mixed open on Tuesday with a slew of key risk events in focus
  • The RBA interest rate decision and OPEC + meeting may set the tone for ASX 200, the Australian Dollar and crude oil prices

Nasdaq 100 Future, RBA, OPEC+, Oil, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock indexes traded slightly lower during Tuesday’s early APAC hours after the Memorial Day holiday. The US and UK markets are resuming trading on Tuesday. Investors are facing a slew of key market events down the road, including the RBA interest rate decision and an OPEC+ meeting. German unemployment, Eurozone core inflation as well as US ISM manufacturing PMI data are also on tap. Later this week, the US nonfarm payrolls report headlines the economic docket. Find out more from DailyFX economic calendar.

The RBA is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged and maintain both benchmark lending rates and the 3-year bond yield target at 0.1% in a meeting today. The central bank’s policy stance may be tilted to the dovish side given a dismal April jobs report and viral resurgence in Victoria State. This may exert downward pressure on the Australian Dollar alongside falling iron ore prices.

WTI crude oil prices are hovering near a key resistance level at $ 66.50 as traders awaits output guidance from the OPEC+ in a meeting scheduled today. The oil cartel and its allies are widely expected to stick with a decision to gradually boost output during May to July. Now they might need to take a potential rise in Iranian production into consideration as Washington and Tehran are reported to be moving closer to reviving the nuclear disarmament deal jettisoned by the Trump administration.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI – Forecast

Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets look set to open mixed after a quiet Monday. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore are in the red, whereas those in mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, India and Thailand are in the green. China announced a major shift in child policy on Monday by encouraging married couples to have up to three children, from the existing limit of two. This came against the backdrop of a rapidly aging population and a dramatic decline in births as the cost of living soared. Both the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng Index (HSI) ended mildly higher.

The Nikkei 225 index fell almost 1% on Monday as a disappointing Chinese NBS manufacturing PMI data suggested that growth momentum of the world’s second largest economy may be slowing. Meanwhile, Japan’s retail sales rose 12% YoY in April, compared to a baseline forecast of a 15.3% rise. Poorer economic readings and viral concerns may continue to weigh on the index.

Australia’s ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% on Monday after hitting an all-time high of 7,203.3 during the session. The recent pullback in iron ore and copper prices led to a retracement in major mining companies such as Rio Tinto, BHP and FMG, whereas surging bullion prices lifted gold miners.

Nasdaq 100 IndexTechnical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index has likely formed a “Double Bottom” pattern that is inherently bullish in nature. The pattern suggests that the index has found a near-term support at around 13,000 and may be positioned for further gains. An immediate support level can be found at 13,430 (the 161.8% extension), while a key resistance can be seen at 14,000 (200% Fibonacci extension). The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that upward momentum is prevailing.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index entered a consolidative phase after it failed to breach the 30,214 resistance (the 127.2% Fibonacci extension). Prices have likely formed a “Descending Channel”, the ceiling and floor of which may be viewed as immediate resistance and support levels. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that downward momentum may be fading.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

Chart by TradingView

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index reached an all-time high on Friday after breaching above a key resistance level of 7,126 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. Prices have since pulled back slightly, but the overall trend remains bullish-biased. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is building.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Futures Lead Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower, RBA Rate Decision in Focus

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI
2021-05-31 12:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Advance at Critical Juncture
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Advance at Critical Juncture
2021-05-31 09:28:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Key Chart Resistance with OPEC+ Meeting in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Eye Key Chart Resistance with OPEC+ Meeting in Focus
2021-05-31 06:00:00
Gold Prices Hit Four-Month High as US Dollar, Bond yields Retreat
Gold Prices Hit Four-Month High as US Dollar, Bond yields Retreat
2021-05-31 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Oil - Brent Crude
Japan 225
US Tech 100