News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
2021-06-01 09:30:00
Euro May Fall as CPI Data Sustains Dovish ECB, Dollar Eyes ISM
2021-06-01 07:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-31 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
2021-06-01 11:00:00
Gold Prices Rise to 4-Month High, Crude Oil Surges Before OPEC+ Meeting
2021-06-01 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Firm After Touching Three-Year High
2021-06-01 08:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.42% Silver: 0.90% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/U5QZeqNx4m
  • RT @WVenketas: As the global economic outlook looks more positive, U.S. #crudeoil (#WTI) has been pushing to new highs and with summer aro…
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (MAY) Actual: 62.1 Expected: 61.5 Previous: 60.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (APR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.9 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • CDC are closely watching avian flu case in China: White House Official
  • $USDCAD falls further as CAD firms on higher oil prices - YTD low at 1.2009 - May 2015 low = 1.1916 https://t.co/xjyGpNjEQr
  • Euro grew by $634mln with gross longs back at February levels. However, price action in the Euro remains somewhat rangebound as topside resistance (1.2240-45) continues to cap rallies in the currency. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/CzByCgy3EI https://t.co/ldd0ONXwU8
  • 🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (MAY) Actual: 57 Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories

Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

CRUDE OIL (CLc1) ANALYSIS

  • U.S. crude (WTI) pierces prior resistance levels
  • Chinese Caixin PMI (MAY) edges higher than forecasts
  • OPEC+ meeting addresses Iran’s return
  • COVID-19 testing economic recoveries
Advertisement

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

U.S. crude has reached multi-year highs this morning after expectant favorable economic conditions. Key economic data scheduled this week (see calendar below) from both the European Union as well as the United States, should give market participants a good gauge of the state of the two major economic regions and therefore guidance on oil prices – better than expected data could lead to further support for oil prices. Focus will be on Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data as well as U.S. PMI’s. Expect some dollar volatility pre and post-announcements which could have a knock-on effect on dollar based commodities should actual data deviate significantly from forecasts.

CRUDE OIL ECONOMIC CALENDAR

U.S. economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

We have already seen Chinese PMI (Caixin) figures reaching yearly highs at 52.0 for May, primarily buoyed by new export orders. Manufacturers remain confident regarding future output which could provide additional incentive for oil bulls.

chinese PMI caixin

Source: ICIS

IRAN COMPLICATES MATTERS

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as their associated producers known as OPEC+ confirmed that the return of Iran to the global oil landscape will be handled in an “orderly and transparent fashion”. Concerns surrounding excessive supply flooding the market has somewhat eased after this announcement but time will tell as to the accuracy of the statement released by OPEC. This comes at perhaps an inopportune time as world oil inventories have recently recovered from a sever supply glut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC+ are scheduled to meet later today to discuss previous production cuts which will likely be eased as well as further discourse around Iran. This is an important meeting which should give some clarity on crude oil prices moving forward.

COVID-19 continues to plague financial markets with the disjointed recovery present throughout the globe. Recoveries and re-openings tend to chop and change almost daily which can sway oil prices with major oil consumers such as India contributing to lesser demand.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

US CRUDE WTI (CLc1) WEEKLY CHART

u.s. crude oil WTI weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term picture reflects the exceptional price appreciation journey taken by the oil market. Prices now go toe-to-toe with October 2018 highs which could turn to support should favorable economic condition ensue.

This being said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests decelerating upside momentum and is in overbought territory. Price action on the weekly chart also opposes the RSI resulting in bearish divergence which could see prices fall to prior support levels. Divergence can take time to reveal itself so the signal should be approached with caution.

US CRUDE WTI (CLc1) DAILY CHART

u.s. crude oil WTI daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

U.S. crude continues to trade within the ascending channel (yellow) which has recently seen price action pierce the 2021 high at $67.86 per barrel. This could open up the next resistance target zone at the key psychological $70 per barrel level. From the bearish perspective, a pullback toward the $65 per barrel may be favored as bullish momentum could be slowing according to the RSI mentioned on the weekly chart above.

Discover the basic building blocks of Fibonacci and how it can be applied in Financial markets!

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDECISIVE

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally net short onCrude Oil, with 54% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, because the daily change shows an increase in long positions relative to shorts we settle on a mixed bias.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
2021-06-01 11:05:00
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
2021-06-01 11:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
2021-06-01 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR