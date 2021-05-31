News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI
2021-05-31 12:15:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Key Chart Resistance with OPEC+ Meeting in Focus
2021-05-31 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-31 11:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2021-05-31 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Advance at Critical Juncture
2021-05-31 09:28:00
Gold Prices Hit Four-Month High as US Dollar, Bond yields Retreat
2021-05-31 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 12:00:00
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-31 11:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 12:00:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

EUR/USD Price Analysis

EUR/USD PATIENTLY AWAITS UPCOMING ECONOMIC DATA

German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.

Inflation has been a recurring global theme this year and the ECB faces similar bond buying questions to its U.S. counterparts as yields continue to track the prevailing uptrend. The U.S. will also release PMI data tomorrow which could result in significant price volatility should actual data deviate significantly from estimates.

Last week all 27 nations within the EU have approved the 750 billion recovery fund which comprehensively details frameworks for each country. Once stimulus starts to flood the market, it will be interesting to monitor the effect on the surging Euro.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

EUR/USD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD Daily Chart:

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Since the end of March this year, the Euro has been steadily appreciating against the U.S. dollar; primarily due to dollar weakness. This has formed a firm trendline support (black) which has held despite being tested several times over this period.

The last few preceding daily candles have been indicative of hesitancy, which is apparent by the successive Doji candle prints. Doji candles represent a lack of directional bias by bulls and bears revealed by their small candle bodies.

The Moving Average (MA) indicator has recently supplied bulls with additional incentive with the 50-day (black) MA crossing above both the 100-day (red) and 200-day (yellow) MA’s respectively. These strong bullish signals may provide further upside should prices remain above trendline support.

Contrary to the bullish signals mentioned above, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (black) exhibits a slowing bullish momentum which is opposed by EUR/USD price action. This is known as divergence between price and the RSI – more specifically bearish divergence which is suggestive of a possible price reversal to the downside. Divergence can appear for prolonged periods so assuming an immediate continuation is not wise.

Bulls may look to a candle close above the key psychological level at 1.2200 before entering into possible long positions with an initial resistance target at 1.2267 (previous swing high); while the bearish perspective will bring into focus last week Friday’s support low at 1.2133.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA FAVORS NEITHER BULLS NOR BEARS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly short on EUR/USD, with 63% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, because the daily change in long positions (-21%) exceeds that of short positions (-2%) the resultant signal remains mixed which is consistent with the technical analysis outlined above.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

