News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Chart Levels
2021-05-28 03:00:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 04:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Gets Its Last Chance This Week to Mount a Reversal Via Inflation
2021-05-28 02:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due
2021-05-27 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/8v3MoiNfIH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/i35w3rBvfo
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KfO7raJu9o
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.58% FTSE 100: 0.46% US 500: 0.45% France 40: 0.44% Germany 30: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OnAQ1RRWXe
  • The ASX 200 index hit an all-time high of 7,176 on Friday, climbing 1.15%
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/Kp3SNzla9m
  • "Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.43%) S&P 500 (+0.29%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.19%) [delayed] -BBG"
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/q1szqLYe8k
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.36% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m1uZUmHzuR
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oydR8CTXj8
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Chart Levels

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Chart Levels

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Euro Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD momentum fade threatens a bearish support break
  • EUR/CHF continues lower with eyes on former triangle resistance

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The Euro has been declining versus the US Dollar since hitting a multi-month high earlier this week, reaching 1.2266. Still, EUR/USD is on track to record a monthly gain of over 1% as May wraps up over the next few days.

However, the currency pair is now grinding against trendline support set from the monthly swing low. Thisbarrier (green line on chart) will have to hold to preserve the broader trend higher. A break lower threatens the larger rally, but the 20-day Simple Moving Average may step in to provide intermediate support. To the upside, EUR/USD’s 23.6% Fibonacci level may offer resistance on its way to potentially challenge the 1.2266 May swing high.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/CHF Technical Outlook

The Euro has ceded ground to the Swiss Franc this month, extending losses from April when EUR/CHF put in a 0.83% drop. Price pierced below the recently supportive 100-day SMA (purple line on chart). Selling pressure has dragged the 20- and 50-day SMA’s (yellow and blue lines) lower, and a cross between the 20- and 100-day looks set to occur in the short term to mark a bearish signal.

With that in mind, further downside may be the most likely path forward. If so, the upper bound of a Rising Triangle may offer a supportive floor.Trendline support stemming from the triangle pattern floor may also help. Alternatively, a move higher could run into technical interference from the aforesaid moving averages.

EUR/CHF Daily Chart

EURCHF

Chart created with TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Retreats as Reddit Retail Frenzy Returns, Hang Seng Index May Climb
Nasdaq 100 Retreats as Reddit Retail Frenzy Returns, Hang Seng Index May Climb
2021-05-28 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Price Remains Vulnerable Despite Recent Bounce
Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Price Remains Vulnerable Despite Recent Bounce
2021-05-28 00:00:00
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/CHF
Bearish