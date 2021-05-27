News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.
2021-05-27 18:23:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4Hf06DoRif
  • Crude oil setting up bullish breakout - #CL2! chart https://t.co/YBZwU4bsri
  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/05/27/WTI-crude-oil-setting-up-possible-bull-breakout.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/C6UgYxJU4t
  • :USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ZNcvMejOj2 https://t.co/LIie1nFp1T
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We need to communicate our taper plans in advance - It will be beneficial and not be shocking to see the 10-year yield rise
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Fed MBS purchases having unintended side effects - Some restraint on asset purchases would be beneficial
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We can see strides towards the Fed's goals - It is time to start thinking about moderating asset purchases sooner rather than later
  • President Biden: Corporate tax rate should be raised to 28%
  • President Biden: Supply chain problems and transportation bottlenecks will be addressed. More announcements will be made in the coming weeks
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Gl79h7igxP
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact

Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact

Gold reversed at resistance late this week after the metal tagged its highest price since early January on Tuesday. Gold’s price gains have seen it extend beyond the upper bound of the descending channel from August and add to its rally that began in early April when gold traded beneath $1,700. Now with the downtrend broken, gold may look to continue higher should fundamental forces allow.

Gold & US Treasury Yield Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 - May 2021)

gold price chart

While the medium term outlook for gold is encouraging, strength in US Treasurys could erode the metal’s standing and spark a quick reversal lower. The two markets share a strong negative correlation, as shown above, and gold’s gains have been established while US Treasury yields have floated between the 1.70% and 1.50% levels. Should the range in yields break in either direction, gold may experience heightened volatility.

Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?

With that in mind, gold traders should continue to keep a close eye on yield movements as they likely hold the key to upcoming price action. Regardless of the fundamental landscape and market sentiment conditions, the technical outlook of XAU/USD is encouraging despite the recent retreat from resistance.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (August 2020 - May 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

The resistance in question resides around the $1,920 mark, although secondary resistance around $1,960-65 is likely the more formidable zone. Beyond the two levels resistance becomes rather sparse until the metal’s all-time high just shy of $2,080.

Unlike much of the August downtrend, gold now has weeks of gains behind it that may create supportive zones beneath in the event of a reversal lower. Such a reversal would likely materialize at the hands of a fundamental shift.

Early support resides along the upper-bound of the descending channel and around the $1,850 mark. Either way, gold looks to be in the midst of a bullish breakout which could see further topside progress in the days ahead. Shorter-term pullbacks like the one experienced toward the tail end of this week may serve as healthy consolidation as bulls reload to push higher. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

