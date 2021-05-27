News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-05-26 17:10:00
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
  Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.24% US 500: -0.29%
  Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
  🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: CHF3.3B Previous: CHF3.9B
  🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: -7 Expected: -5.2 Previous: -8.6
  🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 06:00 GMT Previous: CHF3.9B
  🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 06:00 GMT Expected: -5.2 Previous: -8.8
  EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
  Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management?
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 74.94%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.65%.
  Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception.
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude prices fell on Thursday as Japan extended Covid-related restrictions while Australia’s Victoria state imposed fresh lockdowns
  • Worries about Iranian supply may hinder the upside as WTI arrives ata key resistance level of $ 66.50
  • EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories for the week ending May 21st

Crude oil prices retreated slightly during Thursday’s APAC trade after gaining 7% over the last four sessions. Profit-taking ramped up as Japan extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and other key areas. Meanwhile, Australia’s Victoria state imposed fresh lockdown measures on Thursday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Lingering viral concerns cast a shadow over the outlook for energy demand in the Asia-Pacific region, weighing on crude oil prices.

Daily New Covid-19 Cases – Australia

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

Source: Google

Traders are also assessing the impact from Iranian barrels if Washington and Tehran can strike a nuclear deal and pave the way for easing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. Iranian crude oil exports have declined sharply since the US tightened sanctions in 2018, falling from over 2.2 million bpd to 0.09 million bpd in April 2021 (chart below). A full restoration of Iran’s output may add over 2 million bpd to global supply. This may disrupt a nuanced balance in the supply-demand relationship as OPEC+ moves towards lifting output caps to meet rising global demand.

An OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting is scheduled on June 1st. Leaders of the oil cartel are widely expected to stick to their plan to gradually increase output from May to July. A potential return of Iranian barrels might be taken into consideration, reining in the coalition’s appetite to further increase supply any time soon.

Iran Crude Oil Total Exports – Past 5 Years

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

On the bright side, the Energy Information Administration (EIA)reported a 1.66-million-barrel decline in crude inventories, compared to a baseline forecast of a 1.05 million draw for the week ending May 21st. This underscored strong energy demand as North America enters the summer driving season and the economic recovery gathers pace.

Today, US GDP, durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims figures will be closely eyed by traders for clues about the health of the economy. Stronger data may underpin energy prices whereas weaker ones may lead to the reverse. Find out more from the DailyFX calendar.

Technically, WTI is challenging a key resistance level at 66.50 (the 200% Fibonacci extension) for a third time this month. A successful attempt may open the door for further upside potential towards $ 68.00. Another failed try however, may lead to a pullback with an eye on $ 62.23 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) for support. Negative MACD divergence suggests that near-term momentum may be tilted to the downside.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

