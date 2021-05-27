British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/uK27lESJ7M
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (MAY) Actual: 110.2 Expected: 106.4 Previous: 106 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (MAY) Actual: 110.6 Expected: 104.4 Previous: 102.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • $EURNZD testing support - Hawkish RBNZ pivot gives boost to NZD - ECB doves talking down PEPP purchase adjustments. https://t.co/fK68ToDk8X
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 74.89%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 69.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GWLXFEwHGs
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Business Confidence (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 106.4 Previous: 105.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 104.4 Previous: 102.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/hKmkzfBtS5
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MNFq1n16vP
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/loWfnKmWKt
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is edging lower, challenging both trendline and moving average support.
  • That reflects a firmer US Dollar on continuing talk that the Fed may soon begin talking about a possible tapering of its monetary support.
Advertisement

GBP/USD under mild downside pressure

GBP/USD is slipping lower as the US Dollar firms on persistent speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon begin debating whether to withdraw some of its monetary stimulus for the US economy – although an actual tapering remains far away.

As the chart below shows, GBP/USD is sitting on support from both near-term and slightly longer-term trendlines that currently check in around 1.4120 as well as moving average and round-number support at 1.41. Note, though, that a further slide to below further trendline support at 1.3950 would be needed before the outlook turns bearish longer term.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (April 16 – May 27, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

On a light day for data, interest in the UK will focus on Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, who will appear before Members of Parliament. That follows testimony Wednesday by the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who was highly critical of him.

As for the US Dollar, traders will need to watch out for any hints that the Fed is closer to winding back its stimulus measures even though officials continue to insist that a tapering remains far down the road, that inflation remains subdued, that it is too early to even discuss withdrawing stimulus and that an actual interest rate increase is even further away.

Any such hints would likely give USD a further boost at the expense of currencies like the Pound, the Euro and the Australian Dollar.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
BTC/USD Recovery Halted on Iran Headlines, but Technicals Hint at More Upside
BTC/USD Recovery Halted on Iran Headlines, but Technicals Hint at More Upside
2021-05-27 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb
S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb
2021-05-27 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish