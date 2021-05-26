News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Retail Traders Resume Selling, More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-26 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-05-26 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-26 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Quarles: We do have a long way to go in terms of steps to substantial further progress
  • GBP/USD continues to trade sideways around the 1.4150 level, providing opportunities for range traders. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/A7IyLvMZ9p https://t.co/Avia3Ggurl
  • Fed's Quarles: - If the economy meets our expectations in the coming months, the time will come to discuss tapering - Inflation to meet bar for tapering later this year, but labor market improvement has been slower
  • Fed's Quarles: - The labor market's rebound has been patchy - I am positive about the economy's path
  • Fed's Quarles: - It is fair to question the effect of fiscal spending on inflation - Rate hikes are a long way off
  • Fed's Quarles: - When it comes to asset purchases, the Fed must be careful - At this time, I do not believe there are any significant financial stability threats
  • Fed's Quarles: - Inflation is expected to fall to about 2% in 2022 - Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts $GS $C $BAC $WFC $MS $JPM $XLF $SPX Link: h…
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.20% Gold: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/C2dOZsFJR3
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts

Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts

Brendan Fagan,

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi CEO Testimony Talking Points

  • CEOs highlighted the role banks played in deploying capital to struggling Americans and small businesses
  • Senate Democrats remain concerned that the banks’ record on social justice is still not “up to par”
  • XLF, the broad-based S&P financials ETF, pushed higher on Thursday continuing recent outperformance
Advertisement

Wall Street CEOs took to Washington on Wednesday, albeit virtually, to answer questions from lawmakers about social justice and the role banks played in COVID relief efforts. Wall Street leaders were quick to highlight the role they played in deploying capital to struggling families and businesses, most notably getting over $69 billion in federal funds to nearly 850,000 small businesses.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, the only major bank executive remaining from the financial crisis of 2008, was quick to highlight the work JP Morgan has done to support the economy over the last 12 months. “We entered this crisis from a position of strength, and leveraged our size and scale to contribute to stability in our country and ongoing support for the ‘real economy’,” said Dimon during his testimony.

Much of the hearing focused on the issues of racial and social justice, and what major institutions on Wall Street are doing to combat serious inequities. Jane Fraser, the newly appointed CEO of Citi Group, represents the dawn of a new era as the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. In her testimony, Fraser spoke about how banks have historically contributed to “systemic inequities,” and that Citi had set aside more than $1 billion to fight racial and wealth inequality in America.

Also taking part in the testimony was David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, James Gorman of Morgan Stanley, Charles Scharf of Wells Fargo, and Bank of America’s Bryan Moynihan.

While bank CEOs were speaking with policymakers, financial stocks continued their push higher as equities posted modest gains on Wednesday. Financial stocks have benefitted tremendously over the last 6 months as sectoral rotation, higher yields, and other macro themes have turned last year’s laggards into some of this year’s leaders. In 2021 alone XLF has risen over 29%, while the S&P 500 is up just over 13% respectively.

XLF vs. S&P 500 YTD Performance

Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
2021-05-26 15:00:00
Gold Price Latest - Punching Through Resistance as The Bullish Trend Continues
Gold Price Latest - Punching Through Resistance as The Bullish Trend Continues
2021-05-26 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?
2021-05-26 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Range-Trading Opportunities in GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Range-Trading Opportunities in GBP/USD
2021-05-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed