New Zealand Dollar Outlook: RBNZ Catapults NZD/USD on Possible 2H 2022 OCR Hike

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-25 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?
2021-05-25 20:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Stalls– GBP/USD at Big Spot
2021-05-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-26 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Outlook: #RBNZ Catapults $NZDUSD on Possible 2H 2022 OCR Hike Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/26/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-RBNZ-Catapults-NZDUSD-on-Possible-2H-2022-OCR-Hike.html https://t.…
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/VM2kxI879z
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qMENVBv4hh
  • A hawkish/bullish take from the RBNZ's hold on policy and transitory inflation pressure forecast. NZDUSD and NZDJPY are interesting, but carry a lot of Dollar and risk baggage. Check out $NZDCAD where it is more rate forecast vs rate forecast https://t.co/ld7Rp5T4Fe
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.74% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UXtQ7tsK7Y
  • $NZDUSD gaining on the #RBNZ (presser due in about 45min) Their projections seem to hint at a rate hike in 2H of 2022 #NZD up about 0.8% on the news The pair is eyeing the May 10 high as key resistance as it aims to perhaps revisit February peaks https://t.co/dAi2DoWR2Z
  • RBNZ projections show cash rate may rise in 2H 2022 -BBG #NZDUSD $NZDUSD
  • RBNZ: Will take time, patience to meet CPI, job targets. OCR is preferred tool to respond to economic developments -BBG
  • RBNZ: Sees inflation at 1.5% in 2Q 2022, sees average OCR starting to rise from 2Q 2022 -BBG #NZD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ: Sees inflation at 2.6% in 2Q 2021, will maintain stimulatory settings until CPI at midpoint -BBG $NZDUSD
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: RBNZ Catapults NZD/USD on Possible 2H 2022 OCR Hike

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: RBNZ Catapults NZD/USD on Possible 2H 2022 OCR Hike

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Rate Decision – Talking Points

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves Overnight Cash Rate at 0.25%, as expected
  • LSAP and FLP programmes held steady as economic outlook still uncertain
  • NZD/USD surges to the upside following the RBNZ policy statement

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 0.25% at its May meeting. NZD/USD jolted higher following the decision crossing the wires as traders keyed in on the underlying statement. Although the decision was in line with the consensus forecast, the central bank appears to be growing less dovish, with the OCR seen rising in Q2 of next year.

Outside of its primary policy tool, the central bank’s supplementary policy instruments, the Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme (LSAP) and the Funding-For-Lending Programme (FLP) were also unchanged. The LSAP was maintained at N$100 billion, although it projects not hitting that limit. It is important to note that it is indeed a limit, not a target. While the FLP was extended, both programmes were initiated to combat the economic effects of the ongoing Covid pandemic and have, so far, appeared effective at their intended objective. Regarding closely watched home prices, the RBNZ statement shows an easing in upward pressure.

The updated economic outlook was largely in line with February projections. Annual growth is seen at 3.9% through late 2022. Better-than-expected labor data was cited in the RBNZ’s projections, with Q1 unemployment falling to 4.7% from 4.9% in the prior quarter and wage rates increasing to 1.6%. Q2 labor market data will cross the wires in early August. Inflation has also beat expectations as of late, with the Consumers Price Index (CPI) standing at +1.5% in Q1.

Still, the statement cautions the ongoing pandemic as a major uncertainty to the forecast. Overall, the RBNZ’s policy is largely unchanged at face value, but improving economic conditions have pushed the central bank’s tone to a less dovish one from before. The New Zealand Dollar may benefit from this if the Covid situation continues to improve, which would leave policy on a path to tightening.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar’s technical posture has strengthened considerably versus the US Dollar, with the currency pair overtaking trendline resistance, formerly support. Decisively overtaking the trendline now puts the early May multi-month high of 0.7305 in focus. The trendline will likely serve as support on the next downside move. The MACD appears to be gearing up for a potential break above its signal line, which constitutes a bullish signal. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising from its neutral 50 mark.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd rbnz

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Eye RBNZ Decision
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Eye RBNZ Decision
2021-05-25 22:05:00
Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?
Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?
2021-05-25 20:30:00
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: Fireworks for NZD/USD?
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: Fireworks for NZD/USD?
2021-05-25 16:45:00
Market Sentiment Data Point to Further USD Weakness Ahead | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Point to Further USD Weakness Ahead | Webinar
2021-05-25 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish