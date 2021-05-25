News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
2021-05-25 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
2021-05-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-25 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues

USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:

  • 14-month USD/CAD sell-off on hold for now.
  • Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem reiterates the need for tapering.

The Canadian dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar has come to a grinding halt just above 1.2000 as higher oil prices and a weaker US dollar continue to keep downward pressure on USD/CAD. The 14-month slide in the pair, boosted by the Bank of Canada’s decision to pare back its bond purchases last month, is now at a critical chart level with little technical support seen below 1.2000. While the chart suggests that the pair’s slide may continue, the central bank may need to stall any move lower to help keep Canadian exports attractive to its neighbor and keep the economic recovery on track. Governor Macklem also reiterated that the central bank will continue to support the economy, and not raise interest rates until the jobs market grows to above pre-pandemic levels, while inflation needs to sustainably meet the central bank’s 2% target.

While the Canadian dollar remains boosted by the country’s ongoing economic recovery, the US dollar continues to slide lower. The US dollar basket (DXY) is also trading just above a critical support level at 89.16 with a break below exposing levels last seen nearly three years ago.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues

While the chart set-up remains bearish, it may well be that this move lower is coming to an end. The fundamentals we have already talked about will give the pair some support, and further weakness may be tempered from here, especially if the Canadian export sector starts to suffer. This week sees some high importance US data releases and these should be watched closely for any clues into the strength of the US economy and the US dollar.

For all market-moving data releases, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues

IG Retail trader data show 80.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.04 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

