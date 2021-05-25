News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
News
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
2021-05-25 01:00:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
2021-05-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-25 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Point to Further USD Weakness Ahead | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Point to Further USD Weakness Ahead | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high, with the safe-haven US Dollar dropping but stocks still at or near their record highs.
  • Moreover IG client sentiment data suggest further losses ahead for USD.
Trader confidence still positive

Traders continue to buy into riskier assets like stocks as comments from central bank officials point to a lack of concern about inflation despite a global economic recovery, suggesting interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future.

While stocks rise, losses for the safe-haven USD persist and IG client positioning data point to further weakness ahead for the Greenback.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (March 26 – May 25, 2021)

Market Sentiment Data Point to Further USD Weakness Ahead | Webinar

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The expected weakness of the US Dollar can be seen, for example, in a bullish signal for EUR/USD.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues
USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues
2021-05-25 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Positives Fade, China Starts FX Intervention
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Positives Fade, China Starts FX Intervention
2021-05-25 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
2021-05-25 08:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
