British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
2021-05-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
2021-05-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-25 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OoaBGqCuws
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.32% Wall Street: 0.24% France 40: 0.18% Germany 30: -0.02% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Y2MRDRybyI
  • Coming up in 40', my weekly free webinar on market sentiment, looking at the charts, what's on the calendar and at the @IGcom client positioning data. Do join me if you can https://t.co/zcWMLaZ6gF
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/M861Lk4Grp
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/xShkLRqrJ5
  • ECB's Stournaras sees no reason to change pace of PEPP purchase programme - Euro Zone economy still fragile, no risk of high inflation
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (MAY) Actual: 99.2 Expected: 98.2 Previous: 96.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • - Also sees Germany growing 2.6% in Q2 vs Q1
  • IFO Economist says upswing is picking up pace https://t.co/QbAgaRBNCx
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (MAY) Actual: 99.2 Expected: 98.2 Previous: 96.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • This month’s rally in GBP/USD will likely persist if and when it breaks resistance at and just above the 1.42 level.
  • Market pricing suggests the Bank of England will increase its key interest rate by June next year and that is helping to boost the British Pound.
  • Moreover, the latest UK public borrowing figures suggest borrowing is beginning to fall back after its previous surge higher.
Advertisement

GBP/USD well placed to extend gains

GBP/USD looks set to continue this month’s advance, but only if it can hurdle psychological resistance at the 1.42 level on a sustained basis. As the chart below shows, it broke above 1.42 briefly on Tuesday last week and then again on Friday, with Friday’s high at 1.4234 the next resistance level above the round number to watch out for.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 2 – 25, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Behind Sterling’s advance lies speculation that the Bank of England will be sufficiently worried about inflation to increase Bank Rate by a quarter of a percentage point in the middle of next year. Market pricing suggests a quarter-point rise by June 2022 and a further increase in June the year after.

That’s despite BoE Governor Andrew Bailey telling lawmakers Monday that an expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.

UK public sector borrowing falls

In the meantime, the latest data on UK public-sector borrowing, released earlier this session, showed net borrowing in April down to £31.7 billion after a revised fall of £26.3 billion the month before. It is now clear that borrowing is falling after its huge rise since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as the Government increased spending to dampen the negative economic impact of Covid-19.

As for this session, the BoE’s Silvana Tenreyro is scheduled to speak at 1700 local time but that is unlikely to move the markets as she will almost certainly stick to the script prepared by Bailey and Cunliffe.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Positives Fade, China Starts FX Intervention
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Positives Fade, China Starts FX Intervention
2021-05-25 09:30:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
2021-05-25 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Jumps as Elon Musk Tweets Progress Toward Renewable Mining
Bitcoin Price Jumps as Elon Musk Tweets Progress Toward Renewable Mining
2021-05-24 20:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish