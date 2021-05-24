Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST: TECHNICAL STRENGTH MIRED BY IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, ASIA’S COVID CRISIS

Crude oil prices popped nearly 4% on Monday to test the upper end of its recent range

Eclipsing the $68.00-price level could see the commodity take aim at its 2018 swing high

Iran nuclear deal and covid concerns across Asia pose headwinds to crude oil outlook

Crude oil price action spiked higher on Monday to trade around $66.00/bbl. This pushed the commodity back to the upper end of its recent trading range, which has largely capped WTI since 08 March. I’ve had this technical resistance level highlighted on my charts for a while and even pointed out potential for crude oil prices to edge lower toward trend support. As expected, WTI crude oil did pull back from this level, and bulls have been showing up to defend the 50-day simple moving average. Crude oil price action has now gained roughly 7% over the last two trading sessions. This is threatening a breakout as the MACD oscillator starts to form a bullish crossover.

WTI crude oil prices might head toward 2018 swing highs near $75.00/bbl if the commodity can notch a close above $66.25/bbl and invalidate this technical barrier. Breakout confirmation could be provided by eclipsing the 08 March high and greater conviction may be warranted with an accompanying Bollinger Band expansion. That said, in light of risks to outlook surrounding an Iran nuclear deal and mounting covid concerns across Asia, there is noteworthy potential for crude oil price action to snap back lower. This could leave the commodity stuck within its recent range.

