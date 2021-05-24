News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?

Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST: TECHNICAL STRENGTH MIRED BY IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, ASIA’S COVID CRISIS

Advertisement

Crude oil price action spiked higher on Monday to trade around $66.00/bbl. This pushed the commodity back to the upper end of its recent trading range, which has largely capped WTI since 08 March. I’ve had this technical resistance level highlighted on my charts for a while and even pointed out potential for crude oil prices to edge lower toward trend support. As expected, WTI crude oil did pull back from this level, and bulls have been showing up to defend the 50-day simple moving average. Crude oil price action has now gained roughly 7% over the last two trading sessions. This is threatening a breakout as the MACD oscillator starts to form a bullish crossover.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 DEC 2020 TO 24 MAY 2021)

WTI Crude Oil Price Chart Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

WTI crude oil prices might head toward 2018 swing highs near $75.00/bbl if the commodity can notch a close above $66.25/bbl and invalidate this technical barrier. Breakout confirmation could be provided by eclipsing the 08 March high and greater conviction may be warranted with an accompanying Bollinger Band expansion. That said, in light of risks to outlook surrounding an Iran nuclear deal and mounting covid concerns across Asia, there is noteworthy potential for crude oil price action to snap back lower. This could leave the commodity stuck within its recent range.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

