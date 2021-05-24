News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-24 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease
2021-05-24 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
2021-05-24 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
2021-05-24 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-24 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-24 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/xIVXdhAngq
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (APR) Actual: 3.71% Previous: 3.72% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-24
  • Will the US Dollar, Top Markets Reveal Trend Tilt Amid News Lull? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/05/24/Will-the-US-Dollar-Top-Markets-Reveal-Trend-Tilt-Amid-News-Lull.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #dollar #markets #fed #inflation https://t.co/NUBnrBoRiK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.43%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bDkTkLYHay
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.72% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.03% Gold: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VZr9LI4Aew
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UqrvXEtrz5
  • Decent early rebound after a rough weekend...#btc #eth #ltc #bch @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/kj0kAXtW0n
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.35% US 500: 0.26% Germany 30: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.23% France 40: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5Q7boAKTBv
  • Iran's Foreign Minister sees gaps in the nuclear agreement regarding timing and verification
Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease

Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices climbed amid strong US data, ebbing Covid-19 cases around the globe
  • US-Iran nuclear talks remain challenging, easing fears about an influx of Iranian oil in the near term
  • WTI has found some support near $62.20 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension

Crude oil prices traded slightly higher during the Asia-Pacific mid-day session after surging 3.1% on Friday. A sting of upbeat manufacturing and service PMI readings bolstered the outlook for energy demand in the West as Covid-related restrictions are eased. The arrival of the summer driving season in the US and Europe, alongside a steady economic recovery in China, may lend further support to oil prices.

The flash Markit US Composite PMI index came in at 68.1, a big leap forward from April’s reading of 63.5. This points to a full-blown recovery in the US economy as demand for goods and services soars at an unprecedented pace.the Euro area also registered upbeat PMI readings, with expansion in the service sector quickening in early May. This painted a rosy picture of economic recovery as vaccine rollouts helped to heal the pandemic’s impact.

In the Asia-Pacific, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases have fallen in India and Japan – the world’s top oil importers - over the past few weeks. India has seen its 7-day average of new coronavirus infections declining from a peak of 391,232 to 263,722 on May 22nd (chart below). Cases in Taiwan and Malaysia are still rising however, casting a shadow over the outlook for energy demand in the region. Many developing countries in Asia are still struggling with relatively slow progress on vaccination rates and extended lockdowns

New confirmed Covid-19 cases in India

Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease

Source: Google

Concerns surrounding higher Iranian oil output ebbed towards the end of last week after a US Department of State representative said that “many challenges” remain on the road to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). A potential removal of economic sanctions on Iran, including limiting its oil exports, may pave the way for injecting over 2 million bpd of crude supply into the market. This may disrupt a fragile supply-demand relationship as OPEC+ calibrates a gradual unwinding of production cuts in the months to come. But now it looks like a concrete nuclear deal remains elusive in the near term, especially considering that Iran is heading towards a presidential election on June 18th.

Technically, WTI failed to breach a key resistance level at around 66.50 (the 200% Fibonacci extension) for a third attempt. This resulted in a bearish “Double Top” chart pattern that may hinder further upside potential. Prices have also breached below an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted on the chart below, suggesting that near-term trend has likely turned bearish. An immediate support can be found at 62.20 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension.

The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that bearish momentum is dominating.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
2021-05-24 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
2021-05-24 01:00:00
AUDUSD: The Critical Ingredient for Head and Shoulders Patterns
AUDUSD: The Critical Ingredient for Head and Shoulders Patterns
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude