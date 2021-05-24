News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-24 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease
2021-05-24 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
2021-05-24 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
2021-05-24 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-24 00:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-24 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD Outlook Remains Constructive
  • EU/UK Real Rates Signals Higher EUR/GBP

GBP/USD: Despite the slew of better than expected UK data, price action in GBP had been slightly disappointing as the currency failed to top its YTD peak. That said, the outlook remains encouraging for GBP/USD, which remains in an uptrend. With newsflow relatively light the focus for GBP will be on the Treasury Select Committee, in which BoE’s Bailey, Haldane, Saunders and Cunliffe are scheduled to speak (1530BST). On the topside, resistance is situated at 1.4200-10 with 1.4230-40 above, while support resides at 1.4100 and 1.4000.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP:Price action has been on the dull side of late in the cross, which remains in a well-defined trading range. That said, while a break of the range appears unlikely in the short-term, upside risks are beginning to rise as EU/UK 5yr real rates turn higher. However, the bias would be to fade the range lows and highs for now.

EUR/GBP vs EU/UK 5YR REAL RATES

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

Find Out More on Trading GBP/USD With Our Comprehensive Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

