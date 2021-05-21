News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 15:10:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle
2021-05-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis: Bearish Engulfing Denies Retest of Yearly High
2021-05-20 11:19:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey -via @DailyFX With the Fed taper debate likely to intensify after flash PMI data, the Nasdaq is pulling back from highs of the week as Treasury yields climb. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/21/stock-market-forecast-nasdaq-slides-on-strong-us-pmi-survey.html $NDX $QQQ $NQ_F https://t.co/LzydytlUBY
  • With how often China seems to reiterate it is stopping cypto transactions and mining, it feels like they have a short BTCUSD position...or perhaps short TSLA
  • $EURUSD couldn't muster the gumption to take out this fibo resistance - same that held the highs back in feb quick reversion back down to support. given usd move, could be some end of week squaring up https://t.co/HpEBEO0QLF https://t.co/it56rLCuBr
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YhO0eIdF2r
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.82% Germany 30: 0.65% Wall Street: 0.65% US 500: 0.31% FTSE 100: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iXPUL6GUWs
  • A rather mixed set of PMI figures relative to expectations and subsequently providing little in the way of a notable reaction in the Euro. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/KSc3mJrlRE https://t.co/cxhqGzmV97
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.65% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Uey1GMIZJg
  • Strong economic pacing for the likes of the US, UK and Eurozone through this month according to the PMIs. Japan has slipped back into contractionary territory dealing with Covid while Australia had its own pullback but still robust https://t.co/CZsYGNVAzI
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (APR) Actual: -2.7% Expected: 2% Previous: -3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (MAY) Actual: -5.1 Expected: -6.8 Previous: -8.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey

Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

STOCK MARKET FORECAST: NASDAQ COMPOSITE MIRRORING TREASURY YIELDS, INFLATION FEARS

  • Nasdaq price action pressured during Friday morning trade as Treasury bond yields jump
  • Flash US PMI data just released by IHS Markit shows business activity accelerating in May
  • Treasury yield volatility surrounding inflation and Fed taper fears to dominate risk trends
Advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite looks likely to start receding from session highs in the wake of robust US PMI data crossing market wires shortly after the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks might struggle to maintain gains notched earlier in the week as investors shift focus back to the threat of Fed tapering. The flash US PMI survey for May blew past consensus forecast with business activity showing an “unprecedented expansion.”

As detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the headline PMI figure jumped to 68.1 from 63.5 reported in April. The composite PMI, manufacturing PMI, and services PMI all hit their respective highest readings on record. It was also highlighted, once again, how cost pressures continue to mount. The rate of input price inflation soared to a new survey record high and contributed to the sharpest rise in output costs since data collection began in 2009.

While strong economic growth is widely welcomed, the pace of the recovery could give Fed officials a headache. Major stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow might face renewed headwinds as well. This is considering recent FOMC minutes, which noted that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

NDX – NASDAQ PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 OCT 2020 TO 21 MAY 2021)

NDX Price Chart Nasdaq Composite Stock Market Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, Nasdaq price action appears to be facing some pushback around its 20-day simple moving average. This technical barrier around the 13,500-price level might cap potential advances by the Nasdaq. If stock market bears start to wrestle back control here and notch a close below the 50-day moving average, that could open up the door to further selling pressure. The Nasdaq does enjoy formidable support around the psychologically-significant 13,000-price level, however.

Nasdaq bulls may look to defend this area of buoyancy underpinned by month-to-date lows, the long-term ascending trendline, and bottom Bollinger Band. On the other hand, reclaiming the 20-day simple moving average could motivate a larger rebound toward the 14,050-price level where all-time highs reside. I will ultimately be watching yields on ten-year Treasury bonds to help gauge investor risk appetite and where Nasdaq price action might head next. Sharp rises in Treasury yields likely reflect intensifying Fed taper fears. Correspondingly, that would stand to weigh negatively on the broader stock market and tech-heavy Nasdaq in particular.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crypto Mania, Elon Musk, U.S. Dollar – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Crypto Mania, Elon Musk, U.S. Dollar – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-21 14:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish