EUR/USD
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Look to PMI Data & Yields
2021-05-20 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-20 18:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle
2021-05-21 05:00:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-05-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis: Bearish Engulfing Denies Retest of Yearly High
2021-05-20 11:19:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Euro Area PMIs: A Mixed Bag
  • EUR/USD Holds Support
  • EUR/JPY Uptrend Remains Despite Pullback

PMI RECAP: A rather mixed set of PMI figures relative to expectations and subsequently providing little in the way of a notable reaction in the Euro. French PMI beat estimates across the board, which saw the composite figure at a 10 month high. Although, German PMI missed forecasts on the manufacturing sector and while remaining elevated, new orders fell to a 3 month low, potentially denting the optimistic Euro sentiment.

Euro Area PMIs: A Mixed Bag

Source: Refintiv

EUR/USD: The initial (over) reaction to the slightly hawkish FOMC minutes had been quickly faded. While the minutes showed that a small group of members are talking about when to start talking about tapering QE, it is important what the core group of Fed members think, which at present is that now is not the time to discuss tapering. That said, it is a start in the shift towards discussing taper. EUR/USD held 1.2170-80 (prior resistance now support), which while being an encouraging sign for Euro bulls, the Feb peak at 1.2242 has proved to be a tough area to crack. In turn, with EU PMIs failing to provide the impetus for a topside break, investors may look to unwind positioning, putting the focus back on 1.2170-80. Should this area fail to hold, a move to the low 1.21s can be expected.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

  • Despite pulling back from the April 2018 peak (133.48), the cross remains in a well-defined uptrend. What’s more, with risks remaining on the upside for global bond yields, JPY weakness on the crosses looks set to persist.
  • Support situated 132.36, which marks the April 29th peak, while the 20DMA resides at 132.03.

EUR/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed

Source: Refinitiv

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Surges on US Jobs Data, Boosting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-05-21 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?
2021-05-20 22:30:00
Bitcoin Price May Be in Peril After Losses Reshape Technical Landscape
2021-05-20 21:00:00
