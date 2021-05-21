British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Look to PMI Data & Yields
2021-05-20 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-20 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle
2021-05-21 05:00:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-05-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis: Bearish Engulfing Denies Retest of Yearly High
2021-05-20 11:19:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD testing the weekly lows, below which leaves little in the way of support until 89.16 (YTD low) https://t.co/4FbT1KMqz8
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/5w5wuIgWW3
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAY) Actual: 66.1 Expected: 60.5 Previous: 60.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (MAY) Actual: 62.0 Expected: 62 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (MAY) Actual: 61.8 Expected: 62 Previous: 61.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Discover the key technical levels for USD in Q2 with our analysts’ forecast.: https://t.co/bTXkGN1CIM #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/a9XTssHhkH
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 60.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAY) Actual: 62.8 Expected: 62.5 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • UK retail sales beat expectations as the UK economy continues its post-pandemic bounce back.
  • GBP/USD struggling to break 1.4200 with conviction.

The latest UK retail sales data beat already lofty expectations this morning as households continue to spend savings accumulated during the lockdown. According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales grew by 9.2% m/m, twice as much as expected, while year-on-year sales surged by 42.4%, helped by base effects. Clothing sales reported strong growth of 69.4%, while non-food store sales rose by 25.3%.

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD

Ahead today the latest Markit PMI data for May and it will be interesting to see if the ongoing strength in the retail space is reflecting in the services’ reading. For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

GBP/USD has spent most of this week trying to make a clean break above 1.4200 but with little success. The pair have been aided by ongoing weakness in the US dollar – the US Dollar Basket (DXY) trades below 90.0 – but 1.4200 continues to thwart traders as they push for a new multi-year high above 1.4242. Sentiment remains bullish with the multi-month uptrend untroubled in recent weeks, while the three simple moving averages remain in a positive pattern. This week’s double-low at 1.4100 should remain supportive in the event of any end-of-week sell-off. Positive PMI data may give cable the nudge it needs to break higher.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – May 21, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD

Retail trader data show 35.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.84 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Surges on US Jobs Data, Boosting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
Nasdaq 100 Surges on US Jobs Data, Boosting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-05-21 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?
2021-05-20 22:30:00
Bitcoin Price May Be in Peril After Losses Reshape Technical Landscape
Bitcoin Price May Be in Peril After Losses Reshape Technical Landscape
2021-05-20 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish