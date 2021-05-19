USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Test Key Chart Resistance on Weaker Dollar, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
Dollar Driven Lower as Inflation Talk Continues, FOMC Minutes Takes on Risk
2021-05-19 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ONG0I9yAwk
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • USD low for yesterday = right at that 89.68 spot now, sellers trying for resistance at the 90.00 level $USD $DXY https://t.co/SFKavRvBMV https://t.co/PaFg26neTk
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/On8skPCz41
  • Iranian oil exports had a noticeable slowdown in early part of May, falling below 600kbpd vs 750kbpd in April - Petro-Logisitics #OOTT
  • Crypto selling extends further - Bitcoin dropping 15% and off 44% since Coinbase listed - Etherum hitting April 22nd peak (-25%) $BTC $ETH #Bitcoin https://t.co/Zyh6tm4M0e
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/Syo3m2ZFcM
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (14/MAY) Actual: 1.2% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes

USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:

  • Long-term downtrend stalls ahead of FOMC.
  • Dragonfly Doji and IGCS suggest a possible move higher.

The multi-month USD/CAD sell-off has come to a halt as market participants wait to hear details of the last FOMC decision later today. Traders will parse the minutes for commentary on the two big market issues, inflation and jobs. Any suggestion, even a hint, that the Fed are concerned that inflation may not be as ‘transitory’ as first thought would push both US Treasury yields and the greenback higher. A further ‘wait and see’ approach would keep downward pressure on the US dollar to a more limited extent. The UST 10-year currently trades with a yield of 1.66%, just above the middle of the recent 1.50% - 1.75% range.

A look at the daily chart shows ongoing weakness in USD/CAD with the pair currently stalling just above the psychological 1.2000 level. A closer look at the chart shows a dragonfly doji printed yesterday, a potential bullish reversal indicator. This set-up needs to be confirmed by a positive candlestick today to give it more credibility. Yesterday’s low at 1.2014 broke below the September 2017 spike low and saw USD/CAD touch levels last seen in May 2015. A bullish tailwind could see the pair touch 1.2200 in the short term.

If you are interested in Candlestick patterns, read our Ultimate Guide to Candlestick Patterns

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 - May 19, 2021)

USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes

IG Retail trader data show79.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.81 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.29% higher than yesterday and 0.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.70% higher than yesterday and 22.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
2021-05-19 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes
Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes
2021-05-19 06:18:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed