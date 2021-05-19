S&P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Break Out as Bulls Take Charge, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Looking at a New Three-Year High
2021-05-18 08:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/19/SP-500-Index-Retreats-as-Energy-Stocks-Fall-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-May-Follow.html https://t.co/gHA0iiLPBr
  • Global stock markets may see turbulent volatility if darkening clouds over Washington’s relations with Beijing turn into a geopolitical storm. Which assets will be the lifeboat? Find out here:https://t.co/RkFI6qAyik https://t.co/YCzWc2ZrMx
  • The Japanese Yen may fall against its major peers, but there is room for a near-term climb that wouldn’t necessarily overturn a bearish technical bias. USD/JPY is eyeing support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AEnQCXnwAL https://t.co/SxqMuFR3Ht
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (MAY) Actual: 113.1 Previous: 118.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (MAY) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 118.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Bitcoin and Litecoin are moving higher after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter dealings injected volatility into the crypto market. Get your #cryptocurrency market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/Zbd1TSiIuc https://t.co/LQQe4Wpg2N
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 79.2% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.63%), industrials (-1.47%) and financials (-1.34%) were among the worst performers, whereas real estate (+0.17%) outperformed. https://t.co/j9VI9UQc7N
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/18/gold-price-forecast-xau-usd-bid-on-weak-dollar-softer-yields.html $XAUUSD $GLD $GC_F https://t.co/Cs94yiNhfI
  • The US Dollar is losing ground against a few ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP seem to be maintaining a downside bias. USD/THB may rise. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/I2oeWXMFLc https://t.co/C49ElPMI7l
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Investments and tax proposals in "Jobs Plan" will enhance net profitability of corporations, improve global competitiveness - These are investments to make the economy more competitive and sustainable
S&P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

S&P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -0.78%, -0.85%, and -0.72% respectively
  • Crude oil prices retreated as US-Iran nuclear talks made significant progress, denting the energy sector
  • The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes look set to open lower. Hong Kong market is shut for a holiday

Crude Oil, FOMC minutes, Pandemic, Inflation, Asia-Pacific at Open:

US stocks pulled back broadly on Tuesday amid inflationary concerns and falling crude oil prices. Investors are awaiting the minutes from the FOMC meeting for clues on the Fed’s take on inflation and conditions to warrant a debate on tapering. Demand for safety and inflation-hedge assets sent gold prices to a 14-week high of $ 1,870, whereas crude oil prices were lower amid a report that significant progress has been made for the US-Iran Nuclear Deal. Energy was the worst-performing sector overnight.

The DXY US Dollar index fell to a 4-month low of 89.78, suggesting that market participants are not worried about the Fed tapering stimulus any time soon. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that the weak jobs report showed the economy was not strong enough for the Fed to start considering withdrawing its stimulus efforts. Most economist also agreed that there will be little changes to the Fed’s policy anytime soon, although there are concerns that ultra-lose monetary policy is pushing inflation too high.

Sentiment is likely to remain cautious as a viral resurgence in parts of Asia remains on top of traders’ mind. Taiwan reported a record daily Covid-19 infections of 335 on May 17th and the government said on Tuesday that all schools will be shut until the end of this month.

DXY US Dollar Index

S&amp;P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

Chart by TradingView

Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open lower following a sour lead from Wall Street. Futures in Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and India are in the red, whereas those in South Korea, and Malaysia are in the green. The Hong Kong stock market is closed for Buddha’s Birthday holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index faces a pullback after rising over 2% on Tuesday. The Japanese economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter, with its GDP falling at an annualized rate of 5.1%. This might be attributed to state of emergency in several prefectures as well as a scale back in government and consumer spending due to the pandemic. The index reached a multi-decade high earlier this year but has since entered a consolidative period amid inflation concerns and a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Australia’s ASX 200 index is hovering beneath its all-time high as a pullback in commodity prices cooled its red-hot mining stocks such as BHP and Rio Tinto. A stronger Australian Dollar may also weigh the index as it makes the country’s exports more expensive to overseas buyers.

Looking ahead, core inflation rates from the UK, Europe and Canada dominate the economic docket alongside the FOMC minutes. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Tuesday’s close, 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 79.2% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.63%), industrials (-1.47%) and financials (-1.34%) were among the worst performers, whereas real estate (+0.17%) outperformed.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 18-05-2021

S&amp;P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 index trended higher within an “Ascending Channel” formed since November. This suggests that the overall trend remains bullish-biased, although a technical correction appears to be underway. An immediate support level can be found at 4,076 - the 50-day SMA line, whereas an immediate resistance level can be seen at 4,169- the 20-day SMA. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that downward momentum is prevailing.

S&P 500 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index broke below a key support level at 28,357 – the 100% Fibonacci extension – and thus opened the door for further losses with an eye on 26,896 – the 78.6% Fibonacci extension. the 20- and 50-day SMA lines are about to cross below the 100-day line, potentially forming a “Death Cross”. The MACD indicator is trending lower beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that further consolidation is likely.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

Chart by TradingView

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index breached below a “Rising Wedge” chart pattern, which is inherently bearish in nature. This may point to further downside potential with an eye on 6,900 and 6,837 for support. 7,126 (261.8% Fibonacci extension) remains a key resistance. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that selling pressure is prevailing.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Index Retreats as Energy Stocks Fall, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Follow

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
USD/CAD Analysis: Loonie Strength Continues Ahead of Key Inflation Data Release
USD/CAD Analysis: Loonie Strength Continues Ahead of Key Inflation Data Release
2021-05-18 20:30:00
How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
2021-05-18 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
US 500
Bearish