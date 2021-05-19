News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
2021-05-18 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
2021-05-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
2021-05-18 20:30:00
Gold Prices Test Key Chart Resistance on Weaker Dollar, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-19 04:00:00
2021-05-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
2021-05-18 22:30:00
Dollar Driven Lower as Inflation Talk Continues, FOMC Minutes Takes on Risk
2021-05-19 03:00:00
2021-05-19 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Looking at a New Three-Year High
2021-05-18 08:00:00
2021-05-18 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes

Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Tesla Stock, Michael Burry, FOMC Minutes – Talking Points

  • ‘The Big Short’ famed Michael Burry placed $530 million worth of puts against Tesla
  • FOMC meeting minutes are in focus ahead as inflation fears escalate, is tapering coming?
  • Are Michael Burry, Bill Ackman and Warren Buffet right to be concerned about Tesla?
Michael Burry gained his reputation as a prominent short-seller after successfully predicting the 2008 Financial Crisis, a move that resulted in the creation of the film ‘The Big Short’. Although Burry has remained relatively silent since the disclosure of Scion Asset Management’s FY2021 Q1 balance sheet has been bought into public attention recently. His private investment firm reported an astonishing $534 Million worth of Tesla puts in the first quarter. In other words, he is betting against Tesla.

Discover why Elon Musk remains a key catalyst for the crypto sphere

The famed investor is risking 40% of his portfolio against the electric car manufacturer. That has not gone unnoticed given the aggressive rise in the company’s share price last year. While Elon Musk’s wealth and fortune continues to grow alongside his control over the cryptocurrency sphere, an influx of stimulus into the US economy enabled large local companies to see aggressive gains in stock prices. It is unclear if this accurately reflects their fundamental valuations, especially compared to the global economic implications ensuing from the Coronavirus pandemic.

This may be leaving companies that are perceived as overvalued, such as perhaps Tesla, vulnerable to rising concerns over inflation in an environment where central banks begin tapering accommodative policy to keep CPI at bay. With that in mind, that makes the reveal of Burry’s position on Tesla prominent, especially ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting minutes.

Investors will be digging for signs of tapering, leaving Tesla shares at risk. This is as famous investors, such as Bill Ackman and Warren Buffet, share Burry’s sentiment that a market correction may be overdue.

Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes

DailyFX Economic Calendar, Time Listed in GMT

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

