Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report
2021-05-19 23:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 71.5% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.52%), materials (-1.54%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) were among the worst performers, while information technology (+0.33%) registered small gains. https://t.co/x235KbctZ4
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/HKIHGwWJkL
  • AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed I'm watching the Aussie-Dollar for a potential breakdown of H&S neckline support. Check out my latest take via @DailyFX below. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/rich_dvorak/2021/05/19/aud-usd-price-outlook-bearish-head-and-shoulder-pattern-eyed.html $AUDUSD #Forex #Trading https://t.co/fpabZm04Gq
  • Threats of #Fed tapering in the #FOMC minutes offered a boost the the US Dollar and Treasury yields $EURUSD turned lower, but is back to testing the 1.2150 - 1.2181 inflection zone Uptrend from April remains intact via rising trendline, room for near-term weakness remains https://t.co/TgaEeVF2HV
  • Significant USD strength following the release of FOMC minutes was enough to pull EUR/USD back below 1.22 $EURUSD https://t.co/UUMORTS6Bq
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.82% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6002HNwiMC
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/sRh12NMqcq
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.03% Silver: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WiRo2LcnOL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.62%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9HHxt52js
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TJhPw5L74U
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

USD/CAD Price Outlook:

  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since September 2017 this week but has since reversed
  • Rising risk aversion, falling crude oil prices and potential taper talk from the Fed could look to drive a USD/CAD recovery rally
  • Still, the pair has declined for months and attempting to call a bottom near the lowest level in four years can be a risky endeavor

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?

USD/CAD was offered a brief reprieve from months of consistent selling pressure as market participants turned to Fed meeting minutes for insight. Prior to the report, USD/CAD slipped to its lowest level since September 2017 and the price chart reveals a series of lower highs and lower lows. Upon release, the FOMC minutes revealed “a couple” Fed officials expressed concern of inflation building to “unwelcomed levels.” The findings have led some investors to believe the beginning of taper talk has arrived which could prove bullish for the US Dollar.

As a result, USD/CAD has moved off its fresh lows and nearby support and might look to continue higher now that a major fundamental tailwind could pick up. Further still, recent widespread risk aversion and slipping crude oil prices could work to undermine the Canadian Dollar at a time when the US Dollar is enjoying newfound strength. Together, the fundamental forces at play could help propel USD/CAD higher as the pair looks to recover lost ground and avoid deeper declines.

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2002 – May 2021)

usdcad price chart

That said, attempting to call a bottom after the pair just hit its lowest level since 2017 is rather presumptuous and could see traders grab a falling knife instead. Patience may be warranted and if the pair should reverse lower, support around the 1.1920 and 1.1780 levels will offer bulls an opportunity to make a stand and stave off deeper declines given the new information.

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (August 2019 – May 2021)

usdcad price chart

On the other hand, USD bulls eager to gain exposure will have to negotiate a plethora of resistance on the USD/CAD chart if price moves higher. Initial barriers to a continuation rally may reside around two descending trendlines around 1.2184 and 1.2273 respectively. The levels have influenced price numerous times throughout the last year and could look to do so in the future.

In the bigger picture, any longer-term breakout would have to pierce the zone of resistance from 1.2618 to 1.2683 before continuing higher in earnest. Given the distance from the current spot price to the barrier, however, it may be rather early to discuss strategy around the area. Nevertheless, traders should keep an eye on the zone if USD/CAD begins to rally.

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD/CAD Reverse Course and Rally?

IG client sentiment data reveals retail clients are overwhelming net-long USD/CAD. In fact, the ratio of USD/CAD traders long to short is higher now than any time in the last six months. Since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, retail positioning data may suggest the pair will continue to fall.

While the USD/CAD price chart is at an undoubtedly important junction and new information could change its trajectory, taking on exposure at this point is unattractive from a risk-reward perspective – in my opinion. USD bulls may be wise to wait for further topside progress to try their hand and bears could consider further progress beneath the 2017 low before positioning for further downside. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Tanks, but Buyers React
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Tanks, but Buyers React
2021-05-19 19:02:00
USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes
USD/CAD Outlook - Daily Price Chart Hints at a Reversal, All Eyes on The Fed Minutes
2021-05-19 11:00:00
Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
2021-05-19 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish