British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Test Key Chart Resistance on Weaker Dollar, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
Dollar Driven Lower as Inflation Talk Continues, FOMC Minutes Takes on Risk
2021-05-19 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.72% US 500: -0.90% FTSE 100: -1.09% France 40: -1.24% Germany 30: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IB7T90ixw5
  • EU agrees to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers: sources (AFP)
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/FnbBoiGRta
  • When short-term traders become long-term Hodlers...#eth #btc #bch #cryptocurrencies @DailyFX Prices via @CoinMarketCap https://t.co/BHClEd55cA
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (APR) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-19
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • UK Broadly In-line with Estimates, 2% Likely in Summer
  • GBP/USD Falters At YTD Peak
  • EUR/GBP Remains Rangebound

UK Inflation:Unlike the US, the UK CPI figures were broadly in line with expectations in which the headline figure rose 1.5%, above expectations of 1.4%, while the core figure printed at 1.3%, matching estimates. This is of course is largely explained by base effects and at present is not a cause of concern for the BoE. That said, upside risks remain to inflation as signalled by the PPI figures, in which input prices rose to 9.9% (exp. 9%) and thus CPI can be expected to move above 2% in the coming months. In reaction to the data, GBP was muted, greater focus will likely be on Friday’s PMI data.

GBP/USD: As the UK moves closer to normality, the backdrop for the Pound remains supportive, while the technical picture is also encouraging. A slight failure to reach the YTD peak as trendline resistance holds firm, however, cable is in a market that has been taking a “buy the dip” approach, in which the 1.40 handle has been a key pivot. As such, risks remain for a topside break.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP:The crosshas maintained its well-defined range. Topside resistance at 0.8730 remains firm and tests below 0.8600 have been somewhat short-lived. That said, the continued rangebound price action is likely to persist in the short term, given that the greenback has been the main driver in G10 FX as opposed to idiosyncratic factors. Therefore, the bias would be to fade the range bottom and tops.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out

Source: Refinitiv

Find Out More on Trading GBP/USD With Our Comprehensive Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
Crypto Meltdown Continues - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slumps Below $40,000, Ether (ETH/USD) Gives In To Sellers
2021-05-19 09:30:00
Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes
Michael Burry ‘Big Short’ on Tesla Stock Revealed Ahead of Key FOMC Minutes
2021-05-19 06:18:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Gold Prices Test Key Chart Resistance on Weaker Dollar, FOMC Minutes Eyed
Gold Prices Test Key Chart Resistance on Weaker Dollar, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-19 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed