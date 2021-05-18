News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-18 04:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-17 19:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
2021-05-18 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain?
2021-05-17 16:20:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Bitcoin, Litecoin Aim Higher After Cryptos Get Musked Over Weekend

Bitcoin, Litecoin Aim Higher After Cryptos Get Musked Over Weekend

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Elon Musk, Cryptocurrency– Talking Points

  • Crypto market recovering after Elon Musk tweets inject volatility over weekend
  • Bitcoin may turn higher after bouncing from prior support turned resistance
  • Litecoin maintains broader trend higher, bouncing from its 50-day SMA

Bitcoin is up against the ropes, now down more than 30% from its all-time high back in April when the cryptocurrency hit 64,895.22 before breaking below a key trendline. The asset has been no stranger to volatility, but at its lower mark since late February, some signs of panic have appeared given the size of its selloff.

The volatility in Bitcoin, which has cascaded to the broader crypto market, comes amid confusion surrounding tweets from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO’s tweets have shown to have the remarkable ability to cause a big price swing in not only Bitcoin, but also the entire digital currency space. Mr. Musk stated Monday that Tesla has sold no Bitcoin, following up a weekend tweet that eluded his electric vehicle company sold its Bitcoin portfolio.

The question poised now, given the current fundamental backdrop – which seems to compose mainly Elon Musk’s tweets – is will dip buyers step in with force? Or, will we see a further extension lower? It's important to remember that Bitcoin has made spectacular recoveries in the past, and a major recovery would likely be of little surprise.

BTC/USD Technical Breakdown

The weekend selloff appears to have eased at a level of former resistance turned support. The volatile action since the April swing high also appears to have developed a downward channel after this week’s pivot higher confirmed the lower bound as support.

A break below the near-term support would likely see an extension lower, but the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) along with the 161.8% Fib extension from the April low to May high may underpin prices. Alternatively, a move higher would aim for channel resistance, with levels of possible resistance from the intermediate Fib levels.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Bitcoin, BTC, BTC-USD, Crypto Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Litecoin Technical Breakdown

Litecoin has seen a comparatively strong bounce today versus Bitcoin, with the crypto coin near 6% off its May low. The 50-day SMA (blue line) has stepped back in to provide technical support, as seen late last month.

While LTC/USD still has a considerable gap to close to its recent swing high, a series of higher highs and lower lows from March remains in place, highlighting an overall bullish trend. That said, a move higher may see some gyration around its Fib levels.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

LTC/USD, Litecoin Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Bitcoin, Litecoin TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

