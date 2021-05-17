British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
2021-05-17 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-17 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • $USDCAD at a massive level as it challenges the neckline of a Double Top formation carved out over the past 4 years A weekly close below the psychologically pivotal 1.2000 handle could pave the way for prices to tumble towards parity in the coming months $CAD https://t.co/hcqat64uhY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.33%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gDRCfZglWe
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hZI8d9syK7
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SMvmXEi0yD
  • EU and US announce a temporary truce as both agree to set up path to end WTO steel dispute
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.18% US 500: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.26% FTSE 100: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VX5wOdKk8m
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/iMfs3yj9pd
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 16.0% Previous: 15.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/EihvlFd7F7
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • Over 56 million covid-19 jabs have been administered in the UK.
  • Pubs and restaurants are now fully open, foreign travel also allowed.

The UK re-opening continues with individuals now allowed inside pubs and restaurants from today, along with indoor socializing and a limited range of foreign travel. This should help re-boot the service sector, an area that has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns, with people now able to spend in-store as well as online.

The latest covid-19 vaccination data shows nearly 70% of the adult population have had at least one jab, while just over 38% have had two jabs. This speedy roll-out has enabled the UK government to stick to its re-opening plans, despite worries over a new Indian mutation. The government has said that while this new variant could cause the ongoing re-opening to stall, the current vaccination program works against the new Indian variant, although they remain cautious.

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

Ahead this week, UK employment/unemployment data on Tuesday, the latest inflation report on Wednesday with the Markit PMIs (May) rounding off the week on Friday. For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

GBP/USD is starting the week off little changed around 1.4100 after topping out around 1.4170 last week. The chart set-up remains positive with the multi-month uptrend in place, while all three simple moving averages are in order and pushing higher. GBP/USD is no longer overbought and it seems likely that last week’s high will come under pressure before a re-test of the recent three-year high at 1.4242. Support likely at 1.4000 and 1.3975.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – May 17, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

Retail trader data show 41.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.44 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report
2021-05-17 11:00:00
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings
2021-05-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
2021-05-17 05:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish