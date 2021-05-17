British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

Over 56 million covid-19 jabs have been administered in the UK.

Pubs and restaurants are now fully open, foreign travel also allowed.

The UK re-opening continues with individuals now allowed inside pubs and restaurants from today, along with indoor socializing and a limited range of foreign travel. This should help re-boot the service sector, an area that has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns, with people now able to spend in-store as well as online.

The latest covid-19 vaccination data shows nearly 70% of the adult population have had at least one jab, while just over 38% have had two jabs. This speedy roll-out has enabled the UK government to stick to its re-opening plans, despite worries over a new Indian mutation. The government has said that while this new variant could cause the ongoing re-opening to stall, the current vaccination program works against the new Indian variant, although they remain cautious.

Ahead this week, UK employment/unemployment data on Tuesday, the latest inflation report on Wednesday with the Markit PMIs (May) rounding off the week on Friday. For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

GBP/USD is starting the week off little changed around 1.4100 after topping out around 1.4170 last week. The chart set-up remains positive with the multi-month uptrend in place, while all three simple moving averages are in order and pushing higher. GBP/USD is no longer overbought and it seems likely that last week’s high will come under pressure before a re-test of the recent three-year high at 1.4242. Support likely at 1.4000 and 1.3975.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – May 17, 2021)

Retail trader data show 41.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.44 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

