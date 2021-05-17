BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
2021-05-17 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-17 00:00:00
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
2021-05-16 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 16.0% Previous: 15.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/EihvlFd7F7
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: €411.9M Previous: €-1.082B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C04UY1TrKt
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €-1.082B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.92% Gold: 0.46% Oil - US Crude: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/q8j625VBrH
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KI9zfLbuG7
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.01% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EUJCUVLPjr
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Talking Points:

  • Cryptos rebound after Tesla dump rumors are denied
  • BTC/USD rejects further sellers at previous record-high, momentum building higher

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) jumped over 7% this morning after Elon Musk denied that Tesla had sold its Bitcoin holdings, a tweet many crypto traders were vigorously waiting for. The tweet came out early this morning before Europe started trading and it followed a weekend of heavy selling.

BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

The largest crypto has been facing increased bearish pressure since last weekend but sellers piled into the market on Thursday when a tweet from Elon Musk caused the coin to plunge over 13% on that day. It all started with Musk questioning the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining, causing cryptocurrencies to slump at the end of the trading week. But further selling pressure was found over the weekend as the Tesla magnate failed to deny that Tesla had sold their Bitcoin holdings.

On Sunday, a tweet from a crypto-focused handle suggested that Tesla had dumped its Bitcoin holdings, to which Musk replied with “indeed”. This was enough to send crypto enthusiasts spiraling, with most digital coins trading heavily into the red. On Sunday night, Ether, Litecoin, and EOS were all down over 20% from their opening level on Thursday.

Advertisement
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

But this morning’s denial tweet seems to have been enough to stop further sellers into the crypto space, at least for now. Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD retraced back towards the highs seen in January this year, at which point Bitcoin was at a record high after months of small gains after the pandemic-induced drop. Since then it has been a wild ride, with strong rises and pullbacks, which have so far culminated in a lot of volatility and little actual progress in price.

I expect cryptocurrencies to remain highly sensitive to Elon’s tweets going forward, but it is also important to note that it is tax week in the US and many might have liquidated their positions in order to be able to pay their tax bill, so we may see a rebound from here in the next week or so as traders come back into the market. If so, look out for a break above 50,000 in BTC/USD as a sign of bullish momentum, although the true test will be at the 60,000 mark, which has been impenetrable since the 18th of April, and even when buyers managed to break above it, it only lasted a few days.

BTC/USD Daily chart

BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
2021-05-17 05:31:00
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
2021-05-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin