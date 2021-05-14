EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Trading Range Continues to Offer Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - ECB's Schnabel said surge in prices of risky assets caused risks
  • ECB Minutes - Widely agreed that it should be highlighted that the future pace of purchases under the PEPP was data-dependent and would continue to be based on the joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook.
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/sblZcIjZ31
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.32%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kcsD3qjosI
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.87% Gold: 0.42% Silver: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SOyVF8iNo4
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/LXxiXJecyJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HqraVadHCu
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Germany 30: 0.67% FTSE 100: 0.66% US 500: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/l7tN7uRmmb
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/5M6zJ7kDnk
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Trading Range Continues to Offer Opportunities

EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Trading Range Continues to Offer Opportunities

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro and British Pound (EUR/GBP) Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/GBP respecting support and resistance.
  • Client sentiment however is increasingly bearish.

The British Pound is trapped in a rough one-and-a-half-point trading range against the Euro and it seems likely that this will remain the case for the foreseeable future. Both GBP and EUR are picking up a small bid, slightly more so for Sterling, and this is keeping the two locked in a tight range with volatility ebbing lower. The daily chart is showing mixed technical signs with the simple moving averages jumbled, while the market is just coming out of oversold territory. While trading ranges may not seem as exciting as a range breakout, having a fairly well-defined range can offer repeated opportunities with reduced risk if this range continues to hold.

Next week the data calendar is fairly quiet with the second EU GDP reading on Tuesday, UK inflation on Wednesday before EU and UK flash PMIs on Friday are released. With risks fairly evenly balanced, next week’s economic calendar is unlikely to produce a range breaker. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The recent range between 0.8580 and 0.8720 looks set to continue in the short-term, with resistance seen as slightly more dominant than support. The recent shift in retail positioning (see below) confirms a bias towards lower prices.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (November 2020 - May 14, 2021)

EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Trading Range Continues to Offer Opportunities

IG Retail trader data show 62.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.65 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.05% higher than yesterday and 32.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.51% lower than yesterday and 22.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Equities Technical Outlook: DAX 30, IBEX 35
European Equities Technical Outlook: DAX 30, IBEX 35
2021-05-14 09:30:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Sharply on Elon Musk Co-operation, Coinbase Adoption News
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Sharply on Elon Musk Co-operation, Coinbase Adoption News
2021-05-14 08:42:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-05-14 08:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
2021-05-14 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed