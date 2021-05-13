News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | Watch Macklem for Possible Currency Comments
  • CAD/JPY Beginning to Look Stretched on the Topside

USDCAD: Since the BoC’s hawkish taper, CAD strength has been dominant with USD/CAD dropping over 4.8% and hitting a six year low. However, with the move looking somewhat overcooked, yesterday’s bounce from 1.2061 might be the first sign of a possible reversal. I must note that I have been in favour of CAD strength, given my Q2 trade idea. But with that said, the risk to reward for further CAD strength in several crosses (vs USD and JPY) looks unappealing with a lot of good news seemingly priced into the currency. The Canadian Dollar has been surprisingly resilient in the face of deteriorating risk sentiment, although, with commodities beginning to rollover (Iron ore down 10% overnight), CAD’s resilience is unlikely to last. Going forward, the main risk event for the CAD will be the upcoming speech from BoC Governor Macklem at 1600BST where the focal point for CAD traders will be on any comments regarding the strength of the Loonie. As the CAD on a trade weighted basis (TWI) is at a six year peak, there is a risk that the Governor jawbones the currency, which could shake out some weak CAD longs.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD Overshoots Relative to Oil Prices

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Source: Refinitiv

On the technical front, near term resistance for the pair is situated at 1.2185 (23.6% Fib), should USD/CAD close above, this raises the likelihood that a short-term countertrend rally is on the cards. Alongside this, momentum indicators remain in oversold territory, which remains a concern for recent CAD bulls.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPYis another cross that is looking technically stretched on the topside with the cross trading near 10% above its 200DMA and thus is at risk of a correction. While rising US yields and resilient oil prices has pushed CAD/JPY to multi-year highs a move back below 90.00 may be a cause for reassessment of the view that the cross can extend higher.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Taking a look at the technicals, the RSI continues to highlight a bearish divergence, therefore by not confirming the recent highs, this supports the view of a potential reversal in the cross. That said, corrective risks are likely negated with a break above 91.50-60.

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

