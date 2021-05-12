Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2ZM2rM1kJN
  • Well one $NDX trendline is dead and gone after today's rout and secondary support is coming up quick near 12,760 https://t.co/hJSPch42Zm
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zeXYkoKVW6
  • Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/eEeeFpFYiF https://t.co/AFfRIHZMgr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dhdLOMU0TX
  • Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/nasdaq-extends-slide-bond-yields-spike-on-fed-taper-fears.html #StockMarket $NDX $QQQ https://t.co/e08fA8Wy73
  • US Treasury Department: - U.S. ran record $1.9 trillion budget deficit in first 7 months of FY2021 - Federal outlays climbed 22% to $4.1 trillion from Oct. through April - Revenues rose 16%, reflecting 2020 tax deferrals
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.28% France 40: -0.34% Wall Street: -1.41% US 500: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PfhSpL5XsO
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (APR) Actual: $-226B Expected: $-220B Previous: $-660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • We've taken out short-term support on $SPX. Bigger levels below though. For this index, it is 4,000. For the Nasdaq 100, which has a floor more immediately at hand, it is 13,000 https://t.co/KeHxTw81Ht
Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears

Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: NASDAQ SINKS AS TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD TOPS 1.65%

  • Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields
  • The ten-year Treasury yield has climbed over 20-basis points from Friday’s bottom
  • Fed taper timeline could be pulled forward with inflation looking not-so transitory

The Nasdaq and other major stock indices are trading deep in the red on Wednesday. This follows a sharp move higher by Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar this morning in response to red-hot inflation data. Notably higher-than-expected readings for both headline and core CPI have stoked investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to bring forward its taper timeline.

Even FOMC Vice-Chair Richard Clarida noted how he was surprised by the strength of today’s CPI report. Fears of sticky inflation were not felt in today’s solid ten-year Treasury auction results, however, as yields at 1.68% attracted buyers. That alleviated upward pressure on yields and helped Nasdaq price action erase some downside.

NDX – NASDAQ PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (21 OCTOBER 2020 TO 12 MAY 2021)

Nasdaq Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The Nasdaq is currently trading around the psychologically-significant 13,000-price level. Failure to maintain altitude here, which could follow yesterday’s rejection of the 50-day simple moving average, has potential to steer the Nasdaq a bit lower toward the ascending trendline that connects the 02 November and 05 March swing lows. This potential area of technical support is also underpinned by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the Nasdaq’s year-to-date trading range. Although, it is worth noting the Nasdaq is arguably looking a bit overextended here.

This is judging by the relative strength index nearing ‘oversold’ territory and Nasdaq price action trading outside its bottom two-standard deviation Bollinger Band. That said, it is likely that the Fed will look through short-term spikes in inflation, pegging them as transitory price increases due to supply constraints and anchoring long-term inflation expectations around 2%. This also likely means that the Fed will stay patiently dovish until ‘substantial further progress’ is made toward reaching its other mandate – full employment. Nevertheless, I would have ten-year Treasury yields near the top of my radar for a potential bellwether to where the Nasdaq heads next due to the recently strong inverse relationship between the Nasdaq and Treasury bond yields.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Elon Musk Hints at Tesla DOGE Alliance but Lands Short of the Moon
Elon Musk Hints at Tesla DOGE Alliance but Lands Short of the Moon
2021-05-12 13:11:00
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - US CPI and UST 10-Year Sale Hold Sway Over the USD
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - US CPI and UST 10-Year Sale Hold Sway Over the USD
2021-05-12 09:30:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI
2021-05-12 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
USDOLLAR