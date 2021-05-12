News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
2021-05-12 14:00:00
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
2021-05-12 04:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-12 19:30:00
2021-05-12 19:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
2021-05-12 18:23:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?
2021-05-12 20:05:00
2021-05-12 20:05:00
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
2021-05-12 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
2021-05-12 03:00:00
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) Performance

Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) Performance

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRYPTO OUTLOOK: ETHEREUM PRICE ACTION KEEPS OUTPERFORMING BITCOIN

  • Ethereum, Bitcoin, Ripple, and Dogecoin all declined during Wednesday’s trading session
  • The ETH to BTC ratio highlights how Ethereum continues to outperform its crypto cousin
  • US Dollar strength, higher Treasury yields remain headwinds for major cryptocurrencies
Advertisement

Cryptos came under pressure alongside stocks on Wednesday as an influx of volatility and risk aversion roiled markets. This looked largely driven by spiking bond yields and a stronger US Dollar. Ethereum (ETH/USD) is on pace to close the session -2.25% lower after hitting a fresh all-time high earlier in the day. Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ripple (XRP/USD), and Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) turned lower as well with the major cryptocurrencies notching declines of -4.00%, -3.95%, and 5.38% respectively at the time of writing. While cryptos may have turned broadly lower on Wednesday, one trend remains prevalent: Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

ETH/BTC – ETHEREUM TO BITCOIN PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 2015 TO MAY 2021)

Ethereum to Bitcoin Price Chart ETH BTC Ratio

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This is reflected by the ETH/BTC ratio skyrocketing over the last few weeks, which is likely explained by traders rotating their positions out of Bitcoin and into Ethereum. That said, Ethereum remains quite a ways away from dethroning Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ethereum’s market cap of $475-billion is less than half of Bitcoin’s market cap of $1.02-trillion according to the latest data. Nevertheless, with the ETH/BTC ratio currently at 0.08, there appears to be more runway for Ethereum to continue outperforming Bitcoin as their relative value converges toward the 2018 swing high of 0.11 before the 2017 peak of 0.15 comes into focus.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

