News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Inflation Data to Fuel USD Volatility
2021-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/AGiv1Lur2Z
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: £-2B Previous: £-7.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 Construction Output YoY (MAR) Actual: 6% Expected: 0.1% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP 3-Month Avg (MAR) Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.7% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY (MAR) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1% Previous: -7.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 Manufacturing Production YoY (MAR) Actual: 4.8% Expected: 3.8% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 Industrial Production YoY (MAR) Actual: 3.6% Expected: 2.8% Previous: -3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/Gold-Prices-Fall-as-the-USD-and-Yields-Creep-Higher-before-Inflation-Data.html https://t.co/N128oAVF4M
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q1) Actual: -6.1% Expected: -6.1% Previous: -7.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q1) Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data

Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices pulled back from a three-month high as investors mulled inflation fears
  • A stronger US Dollar and higher yields weighed on precious metal prices
  • Gold may see a near-term pullback as prices hit the ceiling of an “Ascending Channel”

Gold prices pulled back modestly during Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trade, falling from a three-month high. A rising US Dollar and higher yields exerted downward pressure on the precious metal ahead of a key US inflation gauge today. Silver was down over 1% and platinum dropped nearly 0.8%. Risk sentiment tilted to the cautious side as inflation fears pulled Asia-Pacific equities broadly lower.

The recent rise in base metal, energy and agriculture prices has led to higher inflation expectations, which have boosted the appeal of gold as a perceived inflation hedge. From the March 30th to yesterday’s closing, gold prices gained almost 10%. A weakening US Dollar also contributed to the rise of commodities in general. The DXY US Dollar index has fallen 3.36% since the end of March.

This week however, reflation optimism boosted nominal and real yields, with the 10-year US Treasury yield climbing for a fourth day. The real yield, as represented by the 10-year inflation-indexed security, rose 2 bp to -0.91% from -0.93% seen on Monday. Higher real yields are negative for gold, as the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing metal increases (chart below).

Several Fed officials said on Tuesday that current conditions are not warranting a discussion about tapering even though the US economy is faring well. Their dovish stance failed to lift market confidence however and equities suffered broad-based selling across the globe.

Forex and equity traders are eyeing Wednesday’s US headline inflation and core readings for a reality check. The market has already set high expectations for the (YoY) increase in the price levels, with the headline rate figure to hit a 10-year high of 3.6%. If the actual readingsdeviate too far from the expectations, bullion prices could face another wave of volatility.

Gold Prices vs. US 10-Year Inflation-Index Security

Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold remains in an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted on the chart below. An upward channel is formed by consecutive higher highs and higher lows and can be easily recognizable as a trending market. The ceiling of the channel serves as an immediate resistance, and a pullback was observed after prices hit it. An immediate support level can be found at 1,800 – a psychological level.

The 20-day SMA line is about to cross above the 100-day line, potentially forming a “Golden Cross” on the daily chart. A “Golden Cross” is a medium-term bullish indicator and may pave the way for further upside potential. The MACD indicator is trending higher above the neutral midpoint, suggesting that bullish momentum is prevailing.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
2021-05-12 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed