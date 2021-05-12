News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-12 19:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?
2021-05-12 20:05:00
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD extends the decline from the monthly high (0.7891) as the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a larger-than-expected rise in inflation. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/2cnyOu67Lv https://t.co/fOr8ZMSqs0
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.23% Gold: -1.26% Silver: -2.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0j3vSy7Wsi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.18%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4EbJyF3G82
  • President Biden: I see room for a compromise on infrastructure bill $USD
  • President Biden: - I have lifted restrictions on the transportation of fuel - I expect good news from Colonial Pipeline in the next 24 hours
  • I tend to bring this up every couple of years, but the SF Fed has a 'Chair the Fed' game (https://t.co/4nMYPgiNQW) where you can make policy decisions through hypothetical economic scenarios. I wonder what the game's algorithm would say about our current situation...
  • Gold's weekly price chart has worked itself into a bit of a bull flag accompanied with a MACD crossover. Will we finally see $GLD snap its downtrend? Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/Gold-Price-Forecast-Can-Gold-Stage-a-Major-Breakout.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 https://t.co/1ry5JQTsKI
  • ...and before you say "this already happens" (natural skeptics) or "central banks are just focusing on the economy"; if the market's believe it, they will respond accordingly. And, what happens when markets start to fall uncontrolled and markets realize the Fed can't stop it
  • The Nasdaq is going to be looking over the ledge tomorrow on the open tomorrow. What's the likelihood that the Fed is going to do another 'inflation is transitory' roadshow? If the markets start to genuinely believe the central bank is attempting prop the markets up...dangerous. https://t.co/44pbF9w49t
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.43% FTSE 100: -0.58% France 40: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ooxGN9fkOW
Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?

Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?

Gold jumped to its highest price since February this week as it moved to test the topside of a longstanding downtrend. While the precious metal has bled lower since August, a recent uptick in inflationary fears amid white-hot data prints and encouraging technical patterns may look to drive the commodity higher in the weeks ahead.

That said, gold has climbed almost continuously since the formation of the recent double bottom patternand may require consolidation before it can look to breakout in earnest. Thankfully for bulls, weeks of gains have seen the metal overtake resistance, all of which may serve as support going forward.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - May 2021)

Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?

Initial buoyance in the event of a downturn may reside near the $1800 mark and nearby rising trendline, followed by secondary support near the $1765 area. The zones should look to ward of deeper declines and allow gold attempt an extension higher. That said, the technical outlook for gold is highly encouraging.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2010 - May 2021)

Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

While months of gradual losses have seen gold slip into a broader downtrend, the declines followed a remarkable rally throughout 2020 and the resultant weekly price chart hints at a bull flag formation.Typically viewed as a bullish continuation pattern, a potential bull flag at this stage could mean a significant rally lies ahead for gold.

Further still, a bullish MACD crossover has occurred on the weekly chart with price above the 200 exponential moving average. Such a culmination of factors has not appeared on the weekly chart since August 2012. With that in mind, there is no guarantee price will rally as past results are not indicative of future returns.

As it stands, gold will have to break $1850 before it can snap the downtrend. If done with confidence and followed through with conviction, then breakout trading strategies may come into play. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears
Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears
2021-05-12 17:45:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Elon Musk Hints at Tesla DOGE Alliance but Lands Short of the Moon
Elon Musk Hints at Tesla DOGE Alliance but Lands Short of the Moon
2021-05-12 13:11:00
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - US CPI and UST 10-Year Sale Hold Sway Over the USD
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - US CPI and UST 10-Year Sale Hold Sway Over the USD
2021-05-12 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed