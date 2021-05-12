GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Inflation Data to Fuel USD Volatility
2021-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Ethereum (ETH)/Bitcoin (BTC) spread just keeps on giving. Bitcoin dominance 42.2%, Ethereum dominance 19.7%. Still some way but flippening? #bitcoin #btc #ethereum #eth @DailyFX Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/Uqt6hwu9Xz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.64%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 66.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H4fL2uLFTR
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (APR) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (APR) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.83% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JIodVnwExp
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/P98QlK714K
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9moq8lQHpp
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

BRITISH POUND, UK GDP, US CPI, GBP/USD - TALKING POINTS:

  • British Pound largely unimpressed with slightly better UK GDP data
  • Tepid response probably reflects limited implications for BOE policy
  • GBP/USD might turn lower if US CPI figures surpass expectations

The British Pound was not especially impressed with first-quarter UK GDP data showing output shed 1.5 percent, a slightly smaller downturn than the 1.6 percent decline penciled in by economists ahead of the release. Larger-than-expected losses were recorded for consumption and investment.

The external sector offered a bit of silver lining on net, but only because imports plunged more than exports. True to Covid-era trends for most major economies, an outsized rise in government spending was a notable bright spot. Expenditures rose 2.6 percent, dwarfing forecasts of a 0.6 percent rise.

GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

See the full DailyFX Economic Calendar here

Sterling’s tepid response to the release may speak to its limited implications for Bank of England monetary policy. The outcomes on offer did not seem to deviate enough from baseline expectations to encourage a repricing of the timeline for stimulus withdrawal.

Indeed, while the slightly better-than-expected headline reading was greeted with a bit of a pop upward, the move seemed to struggle for follow-through. Meanwhile, the passing of event risk seemed to encourage a correction in yesterday’s steepening of the UK yield curve, with the 10y-2y yield spread narrowing.

GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

Chart created with TradingView

Looking ahead, the spotlight is likely to turn to US CPI data. It is expected to show that headline inflation jumped to 3.6 percent on-year in April from 2.6 percent in the prior month. That is widely seen as reflecting base effects, owing to comparisons with the dramatic disinflation of April 2020 amid Covid’s onset.

Realized US inflation readings have increasingly outperformed relative to baseline forecasts in recent months – with last week’s dramatic pop in wage inflation shown in April’s jobs report being just the latest example. That opens the door for an upside surprise that might stoke Fed stimulus withdrawal bets.

Such an outcome seems likely to boost the US Dollar at the expense of most of its major counterparts, including the UK unit. GBP/USD is testing resistance in the 1.4138-1.4243 zone, with early signs of negative RSI divergence hinting that momentum is fading. That may precede a downturn.

Initial support is at the 1.40 figure, with a daily close below that opening the door for a test of the 1.38 handle. Alternatively, a daily close above 1.4243 would critically establish a new 2021 high as well as neutralize the break of rising trend support recorded in late March, setting the stage for upside extension.

GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data

Chart created with TradingView

British Pound TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI
2021-05-12 08:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed