FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Inflation Data to Fuel USD Volatility
2021-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Ethereum (ETH)/Bitcoin (BTC) spread just keeps on giving. Bitcoin dominance 42.2%, Ethereum dominance 19.7%. Still some way but flippening? #bitcoin #btc #ethereum #eth @DailyFX Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/Uqt6hwu9Xz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.64%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 66.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H4fL2uLFTR
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (APR) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (APR) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.83% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JIodVnwExp
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/P98QlK714K
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9moq8lQHpp
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI

FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Fibonacci Level Offers Support as Attention Shifts to US CPI

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Inflation concerns take over the equity market, with focus on the US CPI data out this afternoon for confirmation
  • The FTSE 100 holds on to buying support as it finds support on a key Fibonacci level

The FTSE 100 felt the pressure in yesterday’s session as a broader market selloff took hold of sentiment. Tech shares and industrials were the hardest hit, but tourism and travel stocks were also weighing on the London blue-chip index as the UK Government updated its travel list over the weekend, leaving most European countries off the “green list”, giving a hard blow for airlines, an industry that was expecting to revive European holidays during this summer season.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s report, the wider selloff seems to be linked to growing inflation concerns as Friday’s disappointing jobs data plays in nicely to Powell stance about keeping monetary policy unchanged until there are a few consecutive good readings in jobs data, given that the US economy is not yet out of the woods. But investors are concerned about a persistent rise in commodity prices, which could mean inflation is here to stay, and not transitory as Powell seems to suggest. It will take a few months to find out how long the rise in prices is going to be present, but today’s US CPI figure is likely to catch many investors’ attention as they look to confirm a steady rise in prices in the month of April.

Advertisement

FTSE 100 Levels

After a shaky start to this week, the FTSE 100 is just below the 7,000 mark. The selloff over the last two days has erased two weeks of steady gains, playing into the notion that equity markets are overbought and highly sensitive to downside risks. So far, sellers have been unable to break below the 76.4% Fibonacci level (6,894) which is converging with the 50-day SMA, a strong indication that buyers are likely to continue defending that area in the short term.

If unable to hold, the next key area is the 6,846 line, which has been a floor since April 8th when the FTSE 100 crossed above it for the first time since January 11th. This area is also in convergence with the 200-day SMA, so I would expect it to nicely hold any further selling pressure if it may arise. For now, yesterday’s pullback seems to have offered new buyers are chance to come in at more favorable levels, meaning the index has some further upside before overbought conditions arise again.

If the FTSE 100 crosses above the 7,000 mark, increased resistance could be found at the 7,042 area, where we saw a yearly high back in April, followed by the current top since the pandemic outbreak at 7,167.

FTSE 100 Daily chart

Please add a description for the image.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-05-12 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish