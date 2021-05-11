Stock Market Forecast: Is the Nasdaq 100 At Risk of Deeper Declines?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-05-11 21:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: Inflation Data to Fuel USD Volatility
2021-05-11 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.02%) S&P 500 (-0.02%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.09%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Global stock markets may see turbulent volatility if darkening clouds over Washington’s relations with Beijing turn into a geopolitical storm. Which assets will be the lifeboat? Find out here:https://t.co/RkFI6qAyik https://t.co/40ScG8COhW
  • Will be discussing the Dow Jones and S&P 500 as retail trader signals hint bearish potential Starts in 30 minutes! https://t.co/CYP4r5v5oK
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: Inflationary Theme in Spotlight as $AUDUSD Sputters Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/05/11/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Inflationary-Theme-in-Spotlight-as-AUDUSD-Sputters.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co…
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/mwYyGmK1Gf https://t.co/mvc5ajVaCh
  • 🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (APR) Actual: 3.7% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • All 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 90% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.62%), financials (-2.43%) and consumer discretionary (-1.82%) were among the worst performers, while materials (-0.23%) registered small losses. https://t.co/4jHdCZ1NuL
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: What could go wrong?! https://t.co/c6CLYsCN1d
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (APR) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • (Tech Special) British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump $GBPUSD $EURGBP $GBPJPY #GBP #Sterling https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/11/British-Pound-Analysis-GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-in-Focus-After-Sterlings-Jump.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/HkYBanDOXd
Stock Market Forecast: Is the Nasdaq 100 At Risk of Deeper Declines?

Stock Market Forecast: Is the Nasdaq 100 At Risk of Deeper Declines?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Stock Market (Nasdaq 100) Price Outlook:

Stock Market Forecast: Is the Nasdaq 100 At Risk of Deeper Declines?

The Nasdaq 100 has endured considerable volatility in the week thus far as rising Treasury yields and simmering inflationary concerns have worked to pressure technology stocks. While these macroeconomic forces have been in play since the middle of the first quarter, a recent flare up due to incoming economic data is likely to blame for the precipitous losses in the Nasdaq. That said, the Nasdaq 100 may be vulnerable to further losses if the fundamental forces at work do not abate before a key trendline is broken.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – May 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Already, the Nasdaq 100 suffered a brief break beneath the rising trendline projection drawn off the March 2020 and 2021 lows. A break of conviction could see the index threaten a lower-low beneath the 12,320 area which would suggest the Nasdaq is at risk of a broader downtrend.

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited

Thankfully for bulls, the 200-day simple and exponential moving averages reside around a series of swing lows near the 12,700 zone and may look to ward off further declines prior to a test of the 12,320 level.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (October 2020 – May 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Either way, a convincing break beneath the rising trendline projection from March 2020 would signal a departure from the broader uptrend that has taken place over the last 14 months and would render the tech-heavy index vulnerable to further declines.

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

With that in mind, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 continue to exhibit only modest weakness by comparison and may be the preferred vehicles for long exposure at this time if desired. Further still, traders could consider short exposure on the Nasdaq 100 with bullish positioning on the Dow or S&P 500 as a partial hedge. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
2021-05-12 00:00:00
USD/MXN Price Outlook: Mexican Peso Eyes Banxico Rate Decision
USD/MXN Price Outlook: Mexican Peso Eyes Banxico Rate Decision
2021-05-11 20:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Threatens Bearish Reversal on Wedge Break
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Threatens Bearish Reversal on Wedge Break
2021-05-11 16:00:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: South African Rand Watchful Ahead of U.S. Inflation
USD/ZAR Forecast: South African Rand Watchful Ahead of U.S. Inflation
2021-05-11 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100