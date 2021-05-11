Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and Nasdaq Outlook: Key Levels and Events Ahead
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump
2021-05-11 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qhfolQdLUG
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.43% US 500: -0.70% France 40: -1.89% FTSE 100: -2.07% Germany 30: -2.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HjUzIke5gV
  • ZEW economic sentiment soars in May. #zew #euro #eurusd @DailyFX https://t.co/jEIeoeotgq
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAY) Actual: 84 Previous: 66.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAY) Actual: -40.1 Expected: -41.3 Previous: -48.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAY) Actual: 84.4 Expected: 72 Previous: 70.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -41.6 Previous: -48.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 72 Previous: 70.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 66.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/scmBUQRLD7
Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Nasdaq Price, News, and Analysis:

  • Nasdaq slump leads global equity markets lower.
  • US inflation fears weigh on tech stocks.

Equity markets are a sea of red in early turnover after the Nasdaq 100 and the Japanese Nikkei 225 recorded sharp losses overnight. The Nasdaq closed over 2.5% lower in the US, and ominously close to its low of the day, while the Nikkei closed just over 3% lower. These losses have been extended in Europe.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

The top Nasdaq companies recorded losses across the board with Apple (AAPL) down 2.6%, Microsoft (MSFT) down 2.1%, Amazon (AMZN) ended just over 3% in the red, while Tesla (TSLA) slumped by 6.4%.

DailyFX analyst Rich Dvorak noted the potential for Tesla volatility in this article at the weekend.

Dogecoin, Tesla, GameStop – FinTwit Trends to Watch This Week

The tech sector is being hit by renewed fears of US inflation, despite last week’s weak US Jobs Report. A closely followed indicator of future inflation trends, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate, is currently at a multi-year high of 2.71%, a level that will cause concern for Fed chair Jerome Powell. Soaring commodity prices will have been noted, with many industrial metals hitting multi-year or all-time highs over the last few days. The Fed’s current line is that they will look through any short-term rise inflation, but with price pressures continuing to rise, the question is when not if, they will drop this stance and look at tightening monetary policy.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

On Wednesday, inflation will again be in the spotlight with the release of US core inflation (April) which on a year-on-year basis is expected to rise to 3.6% from 2.6% in the prior month. Traders should also be aware that there are also five Fed speakers today and their commentary needs to be closely followed. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

How to Trade After a News Release

The Nasdaq’s recent cluster of highs around 14,070 is unlikely to be breached anytime soon after yesterday’s sell-off broke below the 50-day moving average with ease. The multi-month trend of higher lows has yet to be broken and may offer support around 12,623, with this low guarded by the 200-day simple moving average at 12,711.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – May 11, 2021)

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Crumbles as US Inflation Fears Re-Ignite

What is your view on the Nasdaq– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles on Inflation Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Fall
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles on Inflation Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Fall
2021-05-11 01:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Threatens Bearish Reversal on Wedge Break
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Threatens Bearish Reversal on Wedge Break
2021-05-10 20:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100