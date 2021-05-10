Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-10 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, Reaching for 1.22
2021-05-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
2021-05-10 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Edge Lower Toward Trend Support
2021-05-08 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-10 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Big NFP Miss Defies Tapering Fears
2021-05-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 3-Month High amid USD Weakness after Big NFP Miss
2021-05-10 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Power Ahead as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-10 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates
2021-05-08 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Copper absolutely tearing towards the implied measured move of the Bull Pennant pattern carved out throughout February and March A test of the $5.00 handle looks almost certain in the near term if buyers drive the global-growth proxy above 4.92 $HG #XCUUSD https://t.co/HMW2Oz4gjW
  • RT @KyleR_IG: It was my privilege this morning to join @business to provide comment on the current state of global markets -- and how Frida…
  • #Gold looking incredibly constructive as prices fulfil the Double Bottom's implied measured move and surge towards the 200-MA. RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory suggests a breach of the Descending Channel to test the resistance range at 1865-75 is on the cards #XAUUSD https://t.co/zbpH7FoGRq
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin surge continues...#ethereum #eth #bitcoin #btc @DailyFX https://t.co/luxbShBzJq
  • Base Metals - Copper and Iron Ore at fresh ATHs #copper #ironore @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/04PTYTXpNc
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/nyjrTglRg5
  • USDCAD (weekly chart) remains under pressure - looking to break below the September 2017 low. #usdcad #usd #loonie @DailyFX https://t.co/GiqqsAWxII
  • Strong start in cryptos with double-digit gains shown. #btc #bch #eth #LTC @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/CRGEe3MZsm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.59%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zhxgCxuRja
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.72% Oil - US Crude: 0.52% Gold: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cwqmxM5Abs
Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Ethereum surpasses the $4,000 mark, just a week after crossing $3,000
  • Dogecoin drops over 30% after Elon’s “hustle” comments on SNL
  • Bitcoin continues to struggle just below $60,000
Advertisement

As Bitcoin continues to struggle in its attempt to surpass the 60,000 dollar mark, altcoins are taking over the crypto market. The likes of Ethereum, Litecoin, and Stellar continue to mark new all-time highs as they attract surging interest from investors.

But one altcoin that’s feeling slightly hungover from the weekend is Dogecoin. Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) didn’t really yield the results that crypto enthusiasts were eagerly awaiting. The self-proclaimed “Dogefather” confirmed the coin is a “hustle” after he replied that Dogecoin is “the future of currency. It’s an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world

Dogecoin, which had risen to 70 cents of a dollar in anticipation of Musk’s appearance on the American comedy show, quickly dropped to 45 cents after the lack of expected support was evident. The coin is back above 50 cents this morning but there are clear signs of exhaustion which could limit bullish potential in the near future.

Dogecoin, Tesla, GameStop – FinTwit Trends to Watch Next Week

Elsewhere, Ethereum has surpassed the $4,000 mark for the first time. The second-largest cryptocurrency has surged over 2,200% in the last year, with the highest price in May 2020 being $215. This milestone comes just a week after it crossed the $3,000 line, with Ethereum being used to buy and sell other altcoins, which have also been surging lately.

ETHUSD continues to have a strong bullish bias with the ascending trendline offering support in the short term (3,725). As long as price stays above the 3,500 line then I would expect price to continue consolidating higher, with short-term resistances being taken out. If not, support could arise between 3,379 and 3,218 before further selling pressure builds.

Ethereum Daily Chart

Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

Bitcoin continues to struggle just below the $60,000 mark, with the last few candlesticks showing buyers and sellers battling for control at this strong psychological level. The 5-day simple moving average is offering support just below ($56,720), which is helping buyers attract further momentum, although the stronger support can be found at 55,000. Immediate resistance can be found at 59,530, but even if buyers are able to push above 60,000, there will be strong resistance before they can get closer to the all-time high (64,862).

BTC/USD Daily chart

Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Power Ahead as UK Re-Opening Continues
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Power Ahead as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-10 08:00:00
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: NFP Miss Helps USD/MXN Break Lower, Banxico Meeting in Focus
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: NFP Miss Helps USD/MXN Break Lower, Banxico Meeting in Focus
2021-05-10 06:50:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
2021-05-10 06:00:00
Gold Prices at 3-Month High amid USD Weakness after Big NFP Miss
Gold Prices at 3-Month High amid USD Weakness after Big NFP Miss
2021-05-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum