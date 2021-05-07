FTSE 100 Price Outlook - Multi-Month Rally Boosted by UK Local Election Results

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Volatility to Rise, Jobs Data Looms
2021-05-06 22:05:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Rally May Have Another Leg - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-05-06 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-06 15:30:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Retreat as US Jobs Data Flags Sticky Wage Inflation
2021-05-07 07:00:00
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-06 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.37%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hTL4aTSWZC
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 40.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.33% Previous: 0.54% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.01% Previous: 4.67% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-07
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/haq1wC2gSu
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/znDo2PLHYx
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2eDvQr8GWe
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.31% FTSE 100: 0.67% France 40: 0.38% US 500: 0.19% Wall Street: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QNpuhZpJT8
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-07
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/wGo92Cb9Ta
FTSE 100 Price Outlook - Multi-Month Rally Boosted by UK Local Election Results

FTSE 100 Price Outlook - Multi-Month Rally Boosted by UK Local Election Results

Nick Cawley, Strategist

FTSE 100 Price Outlook

  • Labour shadow minister says Hartlepool loss ‘absolutely shattering’.
  • FTSE 100 remains in a strong multi-month uptrend.

The FTSE 100 is back at highs last seen in February 2020 after the Conservative Party grabbed the Labour stronghold of Hartlepool for the first time since the constituency was created in 1974. This victory is seen as more than symbolic with the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership now being put under the microscope for the first time as rival factions gather. While this, and other, Conservative gains is giving the market a push higher, later today or tomorrow morning the Scottish election results will be announced with a majority victory for the Scottish National Party (SNP) widely expected. This may temper recent FTSE gains as this outcome may lead to calls for IndyRef2, although political commentators expect this vote to be 2-3 years down the line.

For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

The FTSE 100 is now pushing the higher bound of the multi-month bullish channel and may take stock ahead of the weekend. The move higher continues to print new higher lows, while all three simple moving averages remain in a positive formation. The CCI indicator warns of the current overbought status of the market and this may need to go back to neutral territory before any further upside occurs.

FTSE Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – May 7, 2021)

FTSE 100 Price Outlook - Multi-Month Rally Boosted by UK Local Election Results

Retail trader data show 44.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.24 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.48% lower than yesterday and 38.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.07% higher than yesterday and 41.28% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Holding to Ascending Triangle, Awaiting Scottish Election Results
EUR/GBP Holding to Ascending Triangle, Awaiting Scottish Election Results
2021-05-07 08:00:00
Trouble for EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Trouble for EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-07 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Battles Resistance as Altcoins Siphon Demand
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Battles Resistance as Altcoins Siphon Demand
2021-05-06 21:15:00
Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency
Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency
2021-05-06 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish