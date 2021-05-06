News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Technical Analysis: Rally May Have Another Leg - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-05-06 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-06 15:30:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-06 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Breaking news

Fed Financial Stability Report: Asset Prices May Be Vulnerable if Risk Appetite Falls

Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve discussed the vulnerability of asset prices should appetite change. Get your market update here: https://t.co/0nAEKEX1eh https://t.co/BD24UcDeyT
  • EUR/USD stronger amid broad USD weakness on Thursday $EURUSD https://t.co/h042KoSyuA
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.98% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4u2cNfSmLn
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency #Fed #FederalReserve #F…
  • Both EUR/JPY and EUR/USD are hovering near multi-year downtrend downtrends, while EUR/GBP may still have more room to the topside. Get your $EUR market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/2SYCKwz8hz https://t.co/tj6UQUDzRL
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.18% Gold: 1.61% Oil - US Crude: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mo9LS3teJl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.18%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4HwBZ2LvK
  • Fed says the markets are at vulnerable to dropping if risk appetite falls. To any normal person that is obvious. From the central bank that is a passive aggressively projecting a concern
  • Fed's Brainard: - Potential hedge fund threats need further transparency - Archegos demonstrates the limit of visibility on hedge fund risk
  • Fed Financial Stability Report: - In late 2020, major banks' credit lines to non-bank financial institutions rose, reaching new high of $1.6 trillion by year's end
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?

Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD PRICE FORECAST: XAU/USD BREAKS ABOVE $1,800 AS BULLS DRIVE THE BID

  • Gold price action explodes 1.7% higher as bulls make a strong push above $1,800/oz
  • Silver prices are also gaining ground with the precious metal spiking over 3% today
  • Patiently-dovish Fed policy plus rising inflation pose bullish catalysts for gold, silver

Gold and silver prices have put in a strong session so far today as precious metals look to extend their rebounds with conviction. Gold price action popped 1.7% and eclipsed a major technical resistance level around $1,800/oz. Silver, which tends to be more sensitive and volatile than its yellow-metal cousin, jumped 3.5% to trade at its highest level in ten-weeks. This follows the bullish cue I pointed out last week on the back of dovish Fed policy guidance. More recently, FOMC officials have continued to voice adamantly how the central bank will look through transitory rises in inflation and keep benchmark interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future.

GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (APRIL 2019 TO MAY 2021)

Gold Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

At the same time, real yields have tumbled lower, which looks to be driving the bid beneath precious metals like gold and silver. In fact, the ten-year real yield on US Treasuries has plummeted to -0.88% from -0.56% mid-March. With real yields turning low and precious metals regaining their luster, it seems increasingly likely that gold price action has officially bottomed around $1,680/oz.

Gold prices now look teed up for continuation higher following the latest move above $1,800/oz. The advance this week appears to have coincided with an acceleration in bullish momentum as highlighted by the MACD indicator and upswing in the relative strength index. This brings channel resistance into focus as a potential topside objective for gold bulls before a bigger breakout toward all-time highs is considered.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

