USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
2021-05-06 10:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speak in Drivers Seat as Jobs Report Approaches
2021-05-06 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England Tapers QE Purchases, leaves Bank Rate & APF Target Unchanged

USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon

USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Turkish Central Bank leaves rates on hold at 19%
  • Rates to remain stable until inflation falls
  • Markets still expect an easing cycle in the next few months

Turkey’s Central Bank has left rates unchanged at 19% for a second month in a row, as expected by many analysts. The CBRT has kept monetary policy stable in an attempt to keep rates above inflation in an attempt to maintain a strong disinflationary effect until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation

Turkish inflation accelerated for a seventh month in April, spurred on by a weak lira and rising global energy prices. The latest reading came in at 17.14%, meaning that real rates are just under 2% for now. But new bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu predicted the pace of price gains would start dropping to 12.2% by the end of 2021. This would allow further margin to lower rates in the coming months.

USDTRY dropped 0.6% after the announcement lack of a rate cut improves slightly the fundamentals for the Lira, although the overall move has been limited as the rate decision was as expected.

USD/TRY has been trading in an ascending channel over the last week as the language in the last meeting seemed to suggest that the Central Bank was looking for opportunities to cut rates in the immediate future, despite persistent double-digit inflation. The Lira has also been under pressure as previous governors that hiked rates have been dismissed, questioning the independence of the CBRT, which has weighed heavily on its domestic markets.

Cutting now would have risked further turbulence for the Lira which has weakened more than 15% against the dollar since the new governor took over at the bank on March 20.

Advertisement

USD/TRY Daily chart

USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon

Source: Refinitiv

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
2021-05-06 10:31:00
Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
2021-05-06 10:00:00
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Outperforms as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Shows Signs of Exhaustion
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Outperforms as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Shows Signs of Exhaustion
2021-05-06 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/TRY