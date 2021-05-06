Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Rally May Have Another Leg - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-05-06 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-06 15:30:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-06 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed Financial Stability Report: Asset Prices May Be Vulnerable if Risk Appetite Falls

Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve discussed the vulnerability of asset prices should appetite change. Get your market update here: https://t.co/0nAEKEX1eh https://t.co/BD24UcDeyT
  • EUR/USD stronger amid broad USD weakness on Thursday $EURUSD https://t.co/h042KoSyuA
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.98% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4u2cNfSmLn
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency #Fed #FederalReserve #F…
  • Both EUR/JPY and EUR/USD are hovering near multi-year downtrend downtrends, while EUR/GBP may still have more room to the topside. Get your $EUR market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/2SYCKwz8hz https://t.co/tj6UQUDzRL
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.18% Gold: 1.61% Oil - US Crude: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mo9LS3teJl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.18%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4HwBZ2LvK
  • Fed says the markets are at vulnerable to dropping if risk appetite falls. To any normal person that is obvious. From the central bank that is a passive aggressively projecting a concern
  • Fed's Brainard: - Potential hedge fund threats need further transparency - Archegos demonstrates the limit of visibility on hedge fund risk
  • Fed Financial Stability Report: - In late 2020, major banks' credit lines to non-bank financial institutions rose, reaching new high of $1.6 trillion by year's end
Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency

Federal Reserve Hints at Potential Declines in Asset Prices, Calls for Hedge Fund Transparency

Brendan Fagan,

Federal Reserve Talking Points:

  • The Federal Reserve discussed the vulnerability of asset prices should appetite change
  • Lael Brainard, FOMC Board of Governors, said that more transparency with hedge funds is necessary
  • The Fed report indicated that large pools of assets remain vulnerable to large & sudden declines
Advertisement

The Federal Reserve released its semiannual financial stability report on Thursday, in which the central bank discussed the strengths and weaknesses present in the U.S. financial system. In the report, the Fed indicated that overall conditions and sentiment continue to improve, but weaknesses and threats remain following the pandemic.

The report did go into detail on asset valuations, stating that a “broad range of assets could be vulnerable to large and sudden declines,” and that these changes may come as a result of changing risk appetite. Fed data indicates that hedge fund margin debt and borrowing of securities remains at elevated levels, which may present significant risks should a higher-rate environment have a sudden impact on asset valuations.

Yields on Nominal Treasury Securities

Treasury Yields Chart

Courtesy of the Federal Reserve

According to the Fed, higher asset valuations are a byproduct of the current low-rate environment, and recent increases in Treasury rates indicate improving economic sentiment. In its review of broader conditions, the Fed highlighted that small business loan delinquencies have decreased drastically, indicating improved balance sheets. Overall, the Federal Reserve is delighted with the progress being made in the recovery, but plenty of challenges remain for the country and market participants.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Battles Resistance as Altcoins Siphon Demand
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Battles Resistance as Altcoins Siphon Demand
2021-05-06 21:15:00
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?
Gold Price Tops $1,800 with Conviction – More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-06 19:50:00
Dogecoin: Doge Drops from All-Time High, Musk’s SNL Debut Up Next
Dogecoin: Doge Drops from All-Time High, Musk’s SNL Debut Up Next
2021-05-06 16:00:00
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-06 15:30:00
Advertisement