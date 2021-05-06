Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Breaking news

AUD/USD drops after NDRC suspends China-Australia economic development talks

Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.015%) S&P 500 (-0.096%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.191%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The US Dollar may continue trading lower against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD and USD/THB eyeing key support ahead. USD/IDR and USD/PHP also exhibit bearish postures. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/A5n9A8NBy4 https://t.co/5Eud5rCxyc
  • Do you think Dow Jones will outperform Nasdaq in May?
  • RT @KyleR_IG: First gaslighting, and now the silent treatment. This isn't a healthy relationship.
  • NDRC halts activities under China-Australia economic dialogue [update via Bloomberg] - cites Australia's disruption of cooperations with China $AUDUSD slipping lower, falling to lows of the day, China is AU's largest trading partner, feeling disruption woes #AUD #NDRC https://t.co/xQ8W11UVL2
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% Silver: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rO6XynukTE
  • The US Dollar still remains under pressure against most ASEAN currencies heading into May. A busy week awaits the Indonesian Rupiah, Thai Baht, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Ed95511S7Y https://t.co/8lJQ0eheXN
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5vSj1gpuhD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/w9YlTeEscN
  • Dogecoin continues to trade higher with explosive energy, attesting to the cryptocurrency's new clout. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum sink. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ohw714KqB2 https://t.co/7tbKUVpC3F
Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge

Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Dogecoin, Elon Musk, NYDIG – Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin prices may continue to recover lost ground in the coming days as several US banks looks to incorporate the cryptocurrency into their payment services.
  • Dogecoin may slide lower ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s SNL appearance on Saturday.

Bitcoin prices have drifted lower since surging to fresh record highs on April 14, on the back of news that the US Treasury is opening an investigation into instances of money laundering using digital assets, and a blackout in the Bitcoin mining region of Xinjian in China.

However, the anti-fiat asset has held up relatively resiliently in recent days, as cryptocurrency custody firm NYDIG states that customers of several major US banks will be able to buy, hold and sell BTC through their existing accounts.

This indicates that the popular crypto is becoming more and more mainstream, and may open the door for prices to continue to recover in the near term. Dogecoin, the digital asset originally started as a parody back in 2013, has been a star performer in the cryptocurrency markets, surging 14,551% since the start of this year.

This relentless climb could be set to endure in the coming days, as market participants looks towards Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s weekend appearance on Saturday Night Live. The self-proclaimed “Dogefather” is expected to endorse the coin, which could intensify speculative exuberance.

Bitcoin Daily Chart – 60,000 Handle in Focus

Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin’s outlook appears relatively mixed as prices struggle to climb back above 60,000.

Fading volume during the recent rally, and the notable flattening of all three short-term moving averages, suggests that the path of least resistance may be lower.

Slipping back below the trend-defining 55-EMA (54934) probably ignites a push to retest the April low (47112).

However, a daily close above 60,000 could validate bullish potential and precipitate an impulsive surge to challenge the yearly high (64829).

Dogecoin Daily Chart – Bearish RSI Divergence Indicates Near-Term Weakness

Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Bearish RSI divergence suggests that Dogecoin’s surge above the 0.60 mark could be running out of steam.

Failing to hold constructively above this psychological support level could open the door for a pullback to former resistance-turned-support at 0.448.

However, if 0.60 holds firm, a push to challenge the 161.8% Fibonacci (0.813) could be on the cards .

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

