US Dollar Muted Following Miss on ISM Services PMI, NFPs Eyed

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.88% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.35% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c7Y07H847x
  • Fed's Rosengren: -Premature right now to focus on tapering -Mortgage market probably does not need as much support -Concerned if house prices started rising too quickly -Have to worry about financial stability concerns
  • Fed's Mester: -Policy will still be accommodative even when Fed starts to taper bond buying -Financial stability risks are moderate -Sees unemployment rate falling to 4.5% by year end -Expects US economy to grow 6-7% this year -Some rise in inflation would be welcomed
  • Fed's Mester: -Expects 'significantly higher' inflation over next couple of months but the rise to be temporary -Outlook is bright though risks remain -Price increases not sustainable enough to move rates -More progress needed to meet Fed's job goals
  • Fed's Evans: -Not in a hurry in any way to talk about tapering -Fed is being patient, policy will be outcomes based -Bond buying shows we are 'in it to win it' on policy goals -Many reasons for more confidence in stronger economy -Not being complacent about inflation risks $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.45% Wall Street: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.13% FTSE 100: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uSC469szjw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • The US Dollar is little changed on the session as the DXY Index holds a tight trading range. Softer-than-expected ISM Services PMI and ADP payrolls data likely disappoint USD bulls. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/y6GQn3taTO https://t.co/zZruxGsZ6s
  • USD/CAD extending its slide to fresh yearly lows, down another 52-pips on the session. $USDCAD #FX #Forex https://t.co/ogwH4zeoyc
  • quite the grind going on $EURUSD 1.2000 handle. Wedge has formed but whether this breaks or bounces likely to be determined by $USD, which doesn't seem sure of what to do after those rate hike comments from Yellen yday. https://t.co/pLocxJtCQv
US Dollar Muted Following Miss on ISM Services PMI, NFPs Eyed

US Dollar Muted Following Miss on ISM Services PMI, NFPs Eyed

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: SOFT ECONOMIC DATA COULD KEEP FED TAPER TALKS AT BAY

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) just released monthly PMI data on the US services sector. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the headline ISM Services Index came in at 62.7 for April. This is slightly below market forecasts looking for a print of 64.1 and highlights a deceleration in services business activity growth from a reading of 63.7 reported last month. The US Dollar is having an overall muted reaction to the latest ISM Services PMI with the broader DXY Index little changed on the session around the 91.30-price level at the time of writing.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 APRIL TO 05 MAY 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The softer-than-expected reading on headline services PMI data follows a miss on monthly private sector payrolls data released by ADP earlier in the session. This might keep Fed taper talks at bay and create headwinds for the broader US Dollar in turn. That said, inflation fears have been building and were highlighted in the latest PMI report. The prices index subcomponent of the Services PMI climbed to 76.8, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than March’s figure, and also marks the highest reading since July 2008. Judging by the bond market, however, there seems to be little concern about out-of-control inflation considering the ten-year Treasury yield still hangs around 160-basis points.

Zooming in on an hourly chart of the DXY Index, we can see that the US Dollar could be developing an ascending triangle pattern. US Dollar bulls must first overcome daunting technical resistance posed by the 91.40-price level. I noted in yesterday’s US Dollar forecast that eclipsing this barrier could open up the door to have a look at the 50-day simple moving average. On the other hand, breaching the positively sloped trendline extended through the recent string of higher lows could suggest US Dollar bears are wrestling back control and possibly leave the DXY Index vulnerable to a deeper pullback. Perhaps watching the generally strong positive relationship between the DXY Index and Treasury yields may serve as a useful gauge to where the US Dollar heads next.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
2021-05-05 11:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Sliding Towards Important Support as BoE Policy Update Nears
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Sliding Towards Important Support as BoE Policy Update Nears
2021-05-05 09:34:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
