News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
2021-05-05 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBI's Das: Dent to India aggregate demand may be moderate, consumption demand holding up. Disruption in manufacturing is minimum -BBG
  • RBI's Das: CPI inflation remains benign for major advanced economies, India supply condition underpinned by agriculture sector -BBG
  • RBI's Das: India needs swift-footed, wide ranging actions. Outlook highly uncertain, clouded with downside risks -BBG
  • RBI Governor Das: India fighting infections and mortalities, RBI will continue to monitor situation. Will deploy all instruments -BBG $USDINR #RBI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.94%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6me2vsR7Iz
  • Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/Gold-Prices-May-Shrug-off-Yellens-Rate-Hike-Remarks-and-Here-is-Why.html https://t.co/3tm621tQdX
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/9ES0DNw6rD
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YmGdNF5V4b
  • 🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q1) Actual: -0.74% Expected: -0.74% Previous: -2.19% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • 🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) Actual: -0.96% Expected: -1.04% Previous: -0.42% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why

Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices may rebound after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen clarified her interest rate comments
  • Market remains jittery about rising inflation and worsening pandemic situations in some emerging markets, buoying demand for gold
  • Gold prices may aim to breach US$ 1,800 – an important psychological resistance level

Gold prices rose slightly during Wednesday’s APAC trading session after falling nearly 0.8% a day ago. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen clarified that she wasn’t trying to predict interest rate hikes to rein in inflation pressure following a hawkish-biased comment on Tuesday. Markets have perhaps over-reacted on her earlier words, underscoring the fragility of risk assets amid fears about tapering Fed stimulus. A stronger US Dollar index pulled gold prices lower on Tuesday before giving up some gains. This could provide a basis for gold to recover some lost ground and move higher.

The recent rise in base metal, energy and agriculture prices has led to higher inflation expectations, which may boost the appeal of gold as a perceived inflation hedge. Signs of quickening price growth have pulled real yields (nominal yield – inflation) lower this week. The rate of the 10-year inflation-indexed security fell 6bps to -0.84% from -0.78% seen last Friday. Lower real yields may serve as a positive catalyst for gold prices, as the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing metal decreases.

Although recent robust US economic data pointed to a stronger-than-expected recovery, the outlook remains clouded by a third viral wave that hit many other parts of the world. This could lead to weaker overseas demand, delays in economic reopening and supply chain disruptions. Against this backdrop, the Federal Reserve may continue to adopt accommodative monetary policy until its long-term inflation and employment targets are met. The central bank’s dovish stance is backed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President of the New York Fed John Williams, both of whom said it is still far to consider tightening.

Gold Prices vs. US 10-Year Inflation-Index Security

Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, the US ADP private payrolls report will be closely eyed alongside several speeches from Fed official today. Thursday’s BoE interest rate decision and Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls print will also be watched by gold traders for clues about inflation and the strength of the US Dollar. Higher-than-expected job creation may strengthen yields and the US Dollar, potentially weighing on precious metal prices. The reverse may be true if the numbers disappoint. Find out more from the DailyFX calendar.

Technically, gold has likely entered an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted on the chart below. An upward channel is formed by consecutive higher highs and higher lows and can be easily recognizable as a trending market. The ceiling and the floor of the channel can be viewed as immediate resistance and support levels respectively.

On the gold chart, the “Ascending Channel” is part of a larger “Double Bottom” pattern, which hints at further upside potential. A key resistance level can be found at US$ 1,800, breaking above which would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and carve a path for price to challenge US$ 1,818 – the 5

0% Fibonacci retracement.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Outlook: Path Higher Brightens on Cooler Temps, Trendline Recapture
Natural Gas Outlook: Path Higher Brightens on Cooler Temps, Trendline Recapture
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
2021-05-05 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
ZAR Strength May Soon Dissipate: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
ZAR Strength May Soon Dissipate: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish