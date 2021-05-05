Dogecoin: Doge Jumps Ahead of Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c8qEeia1mT
  • RBNZ's Bascand: - Rates need to stay low for "quite a long time" - We think the recent spike in inflation is a transient phenomenon
  • Dogecoin was less than 0.05 three months ago. Its high fell just shy of 0.70 today. Currently at 0.598. It isn't deep value. It is appetite for volatility and celebrity endorsement
  • Moderna booster shot bolsters antibodies against COVID-19 variants - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.06% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mHl8tklsIB
  • Fed's Mester: - Retirement is impacting labor force participation - Participation rate may not fully recover before taper - I fully expect the U.S. will meet Fed's inflation goals
  • Dogecoin continues to show massive price appreciation with some pointing fingers at Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live as a possible reason. Get your #Dogecoin market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/gnd1jqxbaR https://t.co/3SN859Tnh9
  • Fed's Clarida: - US growth to outstrip global growth by a healthy clip - Outlook risks include a vaccine resistant variant
  • Fed's Clarida: - My forecast is 7% growth for this year - Asset purchases are a critical source of support for the economy
  • Fed's Clarida: - Fed bond buying is providing important economic support - Rapid growth is welcome when trying to restore the job market
Dogecoin: Doge Jumps Ahead of Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

Dogecoin: Doge Jumps Ahead of Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Dogecoin Price Analysis:

  • Dogecoin continues to show massive price appreciation with some pointing fingers at Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live as a possible reason.
  • Musk has been instrumental in driving recognition for the cryptocurrency, which was initially created as a joke and, even to this day, is often referred to as a ‘meme coin.’
  • Musk has pointed out the outlandish nature of staying in USD cash in a backdrop of negative real rates, and this drives some pretty intense speculation as investors seek out yield/return.
I never thought that an upcoming Saturday Night Live guest appearance might be considered as a market driver, but here we are, 2021. It was already a big year for Dogecoin coming into April. The meme coin had traded below a penny for the entirety of its existence until late-January of this year, at which point prices popped as GameStop and WallStreetBets themes started to gain attention.

By April, the coin had started to show a hold above the 5 cent marker (.05), and mid-month prices exploded up to the .40 threshold, helped along by some interesting tweets from Tesla’s Technoking (actual title), Elon Musk.

In late-April, April 28th to be exact, Elon Musk tweeted ‘The Dogefather. SNL May 8,’ and Dogecoin has been in an intense rally ever since. This has led to speculation that there’s a building mass of buyers backing the move, and the SNL appearance may represent some type of volatility event in the coin.

And on that topic of volatility, the boat is already rocking pretty aggressively – with today’s daily range constituting 33% of the coin’s value. In situations such as this, where we’re seeing some pretty outlandish drivers create some pretty amazing volatility, psychological levels will have a tendency to take a toll as a retail market may struggle to adjust to new high watermarks.

But, realistically, this is a situation rife with risk where investors may very well end up walking away with dismay. Dogecoin is extremely and highly speculative, appearing to be driven by memes and, possibly even an appearance on Saturday Night Live, so extreme caution is urged as the heavy volatility may remain in the near-term.

Dogecoin Hourly Price Chart

Dogecoin Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dogecoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

