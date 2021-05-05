News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
2021-05-05 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/Crude-Oil-Prices-Climb-on-Falling-Stockpiles-Easing-Lockdowns-in-the-US-and-Europe.html https://t.co/sO0dZ7KjFo
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/0uTGeo4pZP
  • (Sentiment Weekly) S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower #SP500 #DAX30 #FTSE100 #stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/05/SP-500-DAX-30-FTSE-100-Outlook-Rising-Long-Bets-Hint-Prices-May-Turn-Lower-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/meiSFrhlU7
  • RBI's Das: Stand in battle readiness, will work in close coordination with Indian government, will continue to be proactive throughout year -BBG
  • Despite the connection made between the slip in risk trends this past session to a pick up in US inflation and rate forecasts; the $DXY Dollar, US 10-year yield and Fed Fund futures implied rate didn't break higher. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/05/Dollar-Holds-Resistance-Amid-Yellen-Inflation-Talk-Service-Sector-Data-Tries-Next.html https://t.co/1DgRlNI6EH
  • RBI to give INR500b liquidity to support lending to key sectors -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Dent to India aggregate demand may be moderate, consumption demand holding up. Disruption in manufacturing is minimum -BBG
  • RBI's Das: CPI inflation remains benign for major advanced economies, India supply condition underpinned by agriculture sector -BBG
  • RBI's Das: India needs swift-footed, wide ranging actions. Outlook highly uncertain, clouded with downside risks -BBG
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe

Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • API reported a 7.69-million-barrel draw in crude inventories for the week ending April 30th
  • WTI prices boosted by reopening optimism in the US and Europe as pandemic situations improved
  • The latest Covid-19 wave from India remains a key concern among oil traders

Crude oil prices hovered near two-month highs during Wednesday’s APAC trade after rising 2.55% a day ago. Prices are buoyed by a larger-than-expected fall in API crude inventories and reopening optimism in the US and Europe. WTI surged even as the DXY US Dollar index strengthened following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comment on interest rates, which spurred broad profit-taking overnight. This reflected strong upward momentum for oil as the demand outlook strengthened.

A surprisingly large draw in crude stockpiles reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) boosted oil prices. Inventories fell 7.69 million barrels for the week ending April 30th, compared to a baseline forecast of a 2.35-million-barrel decline. In the previous week, 4.32 million barrels were added to stockpiles, versus a much smaller forecast of 0.66 million barrels. Gasoline and distillate stocks have also fallen by large amounts, underscoring rising fuel demand as economic recovery gathers momentum.

The energy demand outlook is brightened by eased lockdown measures in parts of the US and Europe, which helped to offset concerns about lower demand from India and Japan. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Covid-related lockdown measures will be scrapped in seven weeks as vaccine rollouts effectively brought down the number of infections in the UK. The European Commission has also proposed to member states to allow vaccinated people to enter the economic bloc. The upcoming summerdriving season may further boost fuel demand in the developed world and support oil prices.

While viral resurgence in Japanand India continue to threaten Asia’s recovery, the surge in infections has shown signs of abating. New daily cases in India have fallen for three days in a row, and the number in Japan has stabilized over the last two weeks (chart below). India and Japan are the world’s third and fourth largest oil importers respectively. Therefore, pandemic situations in these countries will be closely scrutinized by oil traders for clues about shifts in underlying demand.

Daily Change in Covid-19 Cases – India and Japan (30 days)

Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe

Source: Google

Looking ahead, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report weekly inventories data later today. Markets anticipate a 2.00-million-barrel draw in America’s stockpiles for the week ending April 30th. A larger-than-expected fall may serve to underpin crude oil prices, whereas a smaller one or rise would likely do the reverse (chart below).

Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, WTI is challenging a key resistance level at 66.50 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and open the door for further upside potential. A failed attempt however, may result in a “Double Top” chart pattern that is inherently bearish in nature. The bearish scenario may lead to a technical pullback towards 62.19 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator is trending higher above the neutral midpoint, underscoring upward momentum.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
2021-05-05 04:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: Path Higher Brightens on Cooler Temps, Trendline Recapture
Natural Gas Outlook: Path Higher Brightens on Cooler Temps, Trendline Recapture
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
2021-05-05 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude