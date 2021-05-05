News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Dovish FOMC, Yellen Clarification to Drive DJI Higher
2021-05-05 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
2021-05-05 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to trade within the broad 1.38 to 1.40 range in place since April 16 and will likely continue to do so.
  • That’s unless the Bank of England’s rate-setting monetary policy committee is more aggressive than expected after its meeting that ends Thursday.
GBP/USD range trading ahead of BoE monetary policy decision

GBP/USD can be expected to trade between 1.38 and 1.40 in the days ahead unless the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is more aggressive on policy than analysts are expecting. A small tightening of policy is predicted via a minor tapering of the BoE’s asset-purchase program but a more combative move is not impossible given the extent of the UK economy’s recovery in the current quarter.

The risk for GBP/USD is therefore tilted to the upside, with the February 24 high at 1.4242 a possible longer-term target if 1.40 were to break conclusively.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (April 29 – May 5, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK elections in focus

Domestically, Thursday’s other main focus will be elections for the Scottish and Welsh devolved authorities, a by-election in Hartlepool and elections in England for many councils, city mayors, and police and crime commissioners. These are not likely to have an impact on GBP though, particularly as the results will dribble out over several days.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

