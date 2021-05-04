News & Analysis at your fingertips.

European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
2021-05-04 10:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 09:15:00
2021-05-04 09:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
2021-05-04 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Flag Forms as Double Bottom Breakout Stalls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-04 11:15:00
2021-05-04 11:15:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
2021-05-04 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
2021-05-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
2021-05-04 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
2021-05-03 19:43:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar

Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is evenly balanced at the moment, with the Indian coronavirus outbreak offsetting progress in Europe, where borders may soon be opened.
  • That has left traders concentrating on assets such as gold, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.
Traders turn to alternative assets

Traders are currently concentrating on assets such as gold, Bitcoin and Ether as broadly balanced trading sentiment leads to sideways movements in many other markets. Overall, the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in India is offsetting positive news elsewhere, with Europe progressing with its vaccination programs and beginning to open borders.

Also on the positive side, US and UK airlines and travel companies are pushing for US/UK travel restrictions to be lifted but that too is being offset by a global semi-conductor shortage that is worrying investors. As a result Ether, for example, continues to press higher.

Ether Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 23 – May 4, 2021)

Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity, stock and cryptocurrency markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

