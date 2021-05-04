News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 09:15:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-05-03 22:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch Ahead of BoE
2021-05-04 04:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields

European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • DAX 30 unable to break above its recent range
  • EUR/USD at risk of falling below 1.20 as rising yields underpin the US Dollar

DAX 30 Levels

The German DAX managed to regain some bullish momentum in yesterday’s session. The selloff at the end of last week saw the index back at its current support as buyers are struggling to remain in control. The latest retail sales data for Germany helped the DAX 30 push higher in yesterday’s session as the monthly figure came in at 7.7%, beating expectations of just 3% after the country started to unwind some of its lockdown measures.

But the index is still trapped in the range it has traded in for most of April, with momentum stalling around the 15,300 mark. At this point, there is little incentive for new buyers to come into the market, with many stock indices having stretched deep into the overbought territory. There is also the “sell in May” phenomenon which may be limiting further upside momentum despite the lack of foundation for a further pullback at present.

The risk this week will be focused on whether sellers are able to gain further control to bring the index lower, with the 15,068 area acting as immediate support. A break below this area opens the door towards the 15,000 mark, where the 50-day is currently in confluence. If buyers are unable to hold down this level, then I would expect a further pullback towards the ascending trendline, between 14,910 – 14,850.

On the topside, momentum seems to be capped at the 20-day moving average for now, but a break above 15,265 could see buyers building momentum towards 15,415, where stronger resistance can be found.

DAX 30 Daily chart

European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields

EUR/USD Levels

EUR/USD has been unable to hold above the 1.21 area given the recent strength in the US Dollar on the back of rising yields. The pair attempted to rebound in yesterday’s session but further selling pressure has seen yesterday’s gains reversed at the European open this morning, putting buyers at risk of losing the 1.20 mark.

Current price dropped below the 20- and 100-day moving averages, falling towards its lower range of the Bollinger Bands and with the RSI about to fall below the 50-line, which is likely to put further downside pressure on EUR/USD. If the pair is unable to hold above 1.20, watch out for the 200-day SMA at 1.1967 as the next area of support. On the topside, price would have to break above 1.2075 in order to consider further bullish potential.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

